Last minute holiday shopping? No need to stress. A Super Saturday Round Top shopping day trip could be your chance to knock out everyone on your gift list (including you) without the big city or suburban mall pains and hassles.

Here’s a shopping and dining Round Top itinerary that will make for a fun — and not fraught — weekend of shopping:

9 to 10 am: Breakfast at Casa Blanke

Make your list and check it twice over breakfast at the ever-charming Casa Blanke cafe. I’d recommend the hearty avocado toast topped with a local farm egg and sprinkled with chopped bacon to power up for a long day of shopping. Pair it with fresh squeezed orange juice, one of Casa Blanke’s signature superfood smoothies packed with locally sourced produce or a caffeinated concoction from the coffee bar.

You can even grab a package of Casa Blanke’s house-made granola to-go on the way out. After all, you can never have enough fuel for a Round Top shopping day.

1 4 Casa Blanke’s scrumptious avocado toasts are the perfect power shopping fuel. (Photos by Josè Rodrìguez) 2 4 Wash down your toast with a superfood smoothie. 3 4 Casa Blanke is Round Top’s new spot for healthy eats and fabulous atmosphere. (Photo by José Rodriguez) 4 4 Calming yet energizing, Casa Blanke is the perfect spot to start your Super Saturday of shopping.

10 to 12 am: Shopping at Henkel Square Market

From Casa Blanke, take the short walk over to the Mill & Live Oak building in Henkel Square and select a handmade dhurrie tote from Sapana to carry all your purchases for the day in style. Now you’re ready to tackle everyone on your list with gifts perfectly suited to their personalities.

For The One With The Good Hair: The first thing in your stylish shopping bag? Sapana’s suite mate Southern Beasts is known the world over for their incredible antique textile taxidermy, but this season they are carrying a gorgeous collection of velvet headbands and barrette sets — all hand embroidered with flora and fauna motifs in Scotland. Don’t miss their collection of artfully adorned hats, perfect for handling the occasional bad hair day with aplomb.

For The Quintessential Texan: Texas is a state of mind at Humble Donkey Studio and Lower 40 Found Objects. Shop original Texas-themed art from John Lowery, branded merchandise like hats, tea towels and serving pieces, vintage and antique furniture pieces, and home goods curated and designed by Laurie Lowery for the proud Texas native or enthusiastic transplant.

For The Outdoorsman: Wimberly Inc.’s suite of shops offer gifts for just about everyone on your list, including the gents. The Cabin by Wimberly Inc. stocks particularly unique items like bourbon toothpicks, portable travel grills, men’s fishing and camping gear and apparel.

For The Fashionista: Next door to The Cabin is new neighbor and ultra-stylish counterpoint Modern Marla. This is the spot to score luxury consignment pieces for yourself, or the fashion devotee on your list. Shop authenticated designer shoes, bags, accessories and more by high-end favorites like Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

For The Old Soul: Swing into Mallory et Cie for one of Mallory’s extraordinary double-clasp necklace chains, which allow for swapping out myriad charms and pendants created from antique and vintage costume jewelry and other ephemera collected from France and Europe.

For The Host With the Most: Hit up The Little Cheese Shop and put together a customized charcuterie starter kit of dried meats and fruits, fancy crackers, gourmet spreads and dips, and boxed seasonal sweets like hot chocolate bombs, holiday-themed snack mixes and boxed cookies. Top off your kit with a bottle of wine or spirits from the expertly curated selection at the nearby Pop-A-Top Bottle Shop Too.

1 6 Gorgeous hand embroidered headbands imported from Scotland by Southern Beasts 2 6 Sturdy and stylish: dhurrie bag from Sapana (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 6 Adorable branded tableware from Humble Donkey features the shop mascot 4 6 Mallory et Cie 5 6 Designer goods at Modern Marla 6 6 A host’s dream: Little Cheese Shop has all the supplies needed to create the perfect party spread

Noon to 1 pm: Lunch at Stone Cellar & Shopping at 550 Market

By now you’ve burned off breakfast, so take the two-minute drive from Henkel Square to the Stone Cellar restaurant and bar for a hearty burger made with fresh local beef. Or grab one of Stone Cellars’ famous pizzas.

Now under new ownership, the food here has jumped from good to great. This is also a chance to celebrate the start of the second leg of your shopping journey with a beer or glass of wine.

For The Urban Cowgirl or Cowboy: The 550 Market collection of shops is conveniently located just steps away from the Stone Cellar. Its anchor store Rockabilly Baroness is open Thursdays through Sundays year-round with couture Western wear and accessories including an extensive selection of handmade boots and leather goods, hand tooled silver belt buckles and more.

1 5 Triple strap leather bracelets by David Hall Hodges at 550 Market 2 5 Custom boots by Tres Outlaws at 550 Market 3 5 Concho belts galore at 550 Market 4 5 Custom denim jacket by Dana Dailey Designs at 550 Market 5 5 Irresistible: A Stone Cellar burger and brew

1 to 2 pm: Shopping at Cisco Village

For The Bohemian Homebody: Your sleigh may be getting full, but there’s still more to explore at Cisco Village, now open year-round Thursdays through Sundays, offering worldly goods to complement furniture maker Cisco’s line of plush slipcovered and upholstered furniture. Browse the stunning Cisco Home showroom, and shop artisan crafted blankets, luxurious hand dyed silk throw pillows, imported bed linens, handmade pottery and original art.

1 4 Pottery from Cisco Village merchant La Tiendita 2 4 Cisco Home: Texas á la California furniture, artwork, lighting and more 3 4 Cisco Village vendor The Fabric Merchant 4 4 More offerings from Cisco Village dealer The Fabric Merchant

2 to 3 pm: Shopping at Rolland Square

Located a couple of minutes due north of Cisco Village, you will find Rolland Square, another charming, multi-store shopping and restaurant hub with stores generally open Thursdays through Sundays.

For The Little Ones: Curate by Stash is primarily known for its fine, locally crafted leather goods, but they also have a surprisingly large collection of vintage inspired children’s toys and crafts for the kids on your list, plus original greeting cards, fine home fragrance and more. Meanwhile, Lollipop Sweetshop in nearby Minden Square has everything you need to fill their stockings with cheer in the form of fine imported, locally made, and retro candies, available in bulk and individual packaging. It’s also the perfect spot to take a little shopping break with a pastry and a coffee or hot cocoa.

For The Virtuous Vamp: Via Vandi houses a collection of rings, necklaces and earrings set with semi-precious and precious stones. It is at once modern and timeless. Paired with Vandi Hodge’s curated selection of vintage silk kimonos, it’s a knockout combination fit for your most fiercely feminine friend.

For The Secret Santa Gift Exchange: Stop by Leslie Kristen Interiors for fun and festive seasonal items like novelty ornaments, hand crafted holiday earrings, quilted Christmas trees, scented candles, tea towels and more. Tré for the Gathering in nearby Minden Square is also worth a stop for uniquely beautiful art and entertaining pieces that double as art.

1 8 Sweet surprises: retro toys from Curate by Stash make great stocking stuffers 2 8 Vintage inspired toy from Curate by Stash 3 8 Stocking stuffers and sweets for shoppers at Lollipop Sweetshop. 4 8 Plenty of pinion: pinion wood smudge sticks hand bundled in leather from Curate by Stash 5 8 Kimono and fine jewelry from Via Vandi 6 8 Semi precious stone jewelry from Via Vandi 7 8 Artful vases and serving trays at Tré for the Gathering 8 8 Shot glass ornaments from Leslie Kristen

3 to 5 pm: Shopping at Round Top Village

Situated nearer to the edge of town, Round Top Village is a modern outpost filled with the best in fashion and home. Head back toward 290 on Highway 237 to make Round Top Village your last stop of the day.

For The Creative Pragmatist: Comfortable yet stylish and always at ease, she wears pieces that make you want to ask, “Where did you find that?” Richard Schmidt Jewelry and Simple Rags are two answers. These distinctive stores share a stunning space that houses meaningful, one-of-a-kind handmade silver pieces from local artist Schmidt and a curated collection of easy, timeless apparel.

For The Sophisticated Country Mouse: Cottonseed Trading Company is home to special primitive and industrial pieces, spit shined and reimagined for today’s living and paired with contemporary furniture and decor. The primarily neutral palette is enhanced with locally curated art. An ideal spot to find something special for the design lover who prefers the quiet simplicity of rural life.

For The City Mouse Visiting the Country: Textile designer Courtney Barton’s Round Top location brings a taste of her Houston store to the country including the same hand blocked print pillows and sumptuous Dohar blankets imported from India, along with a selection of fine candles, bath items, stunning coffee table books, special pieces for entertaining and more.

1 6 Richard Schmidt Jewelry: one-of-a-kind, handmade silver pieces 2 6 ‘Tis the season: Shopping at Richard Schmidt + Simple Rags clothing at Round Top Village 3 6 Courtney Barton’s Round Top store 4 6 Hand marbled ornaments at Courtney Barton 5 6 Cottonseed Trading Company 6 6 Cottonseed Trading Company

Whether you decide to stay in town for dinner (I recommend Lulu’s or The Garden Co. Feed & Firewater), or head out on Highway 290 with a full sled, bear in mind that this list is just a sampling of all the shopping and restaurant fun to be had in Round Top this season and year-round. Always be sure to check shop and restaurant websites, or call for the most up-to-date information on business hours.

Refer to RoundTop.com’s complete Round Top Guide for even more shopping, dining and lodging insights.