Melissa Ellis and Wimberly Shook Tribble both just really love cheese — and Round Top. Ellis opened Melissa Ellis Fine Art gallery and boutique in Henkel Square in the fall. Tribble’s corner store, Wimberly Inc., is a stone’s throw away.

Now they’ve teamed up to open Little Cheese Shop in Round Top in a petite 1830s cottage, also in Henkel Square.

“This is something we think Round Top really needs,” Ellis says. “A European-style cheese shop with all the extras.”

At Little Cheese Shop, you can pick up fine fromage and everything that goes with it, from charcuterie (salami, prosciutto, pâté, mousse, smoked salmon), to chocolate, spreads, chutneys, olives and pickles, crackers and flat breads.

Don’t forget the vino! Chilled rosé such as Whispering Angel and other red, white, and sparkling wines are available. We pressed Ellis and Tribble for their favorite fromage. Ellis named Délice de Bourgogne, and Tribble recommends Humboldt Fog.

Open year-round Thursdays thru Sundays, and daily during the antique shows. Little Cheese Shop in Round Top, 104 Schumann Lane, Henkel Square.