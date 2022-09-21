A dreamy new textiles shop has made its way to Round Top’s Henkel Square. Say hello to Sapana, which means dream in Nepali. The new store is creation of owner Jolie Helms, who discovered a passion for Indian and Nepali fabrics while living in Malaysia.

“Coming home to Texas, I missed finding great artwork or textiles and buying them from the original makers,” Helms says. “Sapana gave me a reason to travel, the opportunity to work with textiles and handicrafts, and a way to give back by empowering artisans through employment opportunities.”

Helms, an avid Round Top shopper for more than 20 years, has been importing fabrics from Southeast Asia and turning them into unique, wearable designs since she returned to Texas. She has been a seasonal vendor at The Arbors for the past several years and will now be open weekends year-round inside Henkel’s Square’s Mill & Live Oak Building (formerly Teague’s Tavern) alongside fellow shops Southern Beasts and Starr’z.

“When the idea of a Sapana showroom in Henkel Square was first suggested to me, I laughed,” Helms chuckles. “No way was I ready for something like this. My husband and I drove out the next day to look at the space fully expecting to turn down the opportunity.

“Turning off (Highway) 237 and catching sight of the former Teague’s Tavern building that changed (things). It felt right. I remember saying out loud. ‘I’m doing this.’ ”

Helms is no stranger to retail, but the Henkel Square store will be her first solo venture. Sapana has previously been a part of collectives in Houston with brands like The Hive pop-up collective in Rice Village. Sapana can also be found in the historic Houston Heights shopping district at the beloved antiques and vintage co-op AG Antiques.

Customers flock to Sapana’s booth and pop-ups in search of Helms’ one-of-a-kind blanket coats, colorful kantha quilts, stylish, sturdy dhurrie totes and clutches, soulful fabric wrapped journals and sweet sari bags. The safari bags are perfect for toting makeup, grooming supplies and writing utensils in style. Handcrafted Nepali brass jewelry is also a big draw.

Helms notes that her coats created from intricately embroidered vintage kanthas are currently having a moment, but the bags made from hand loomed dhurries are a perennial favorite.

You can find Sapana at The Arbors this fall during the Round Top Antiques + Design Show and now year-round at this new showroom in Henkel Square. You’ll find Sapana at 105 N. Live Oak Street. You can also shop it online at SapanaDreams.com.