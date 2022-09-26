Majek Vineyard & Winery is located in Moravia, Texas. That’s about eight miles south of Schulenburg, along historic FM 957 in the greater Round Top region. The winery features 100 percent Texas grapes. They are either grown on Majek’s Estate Vineyard, by other trusted nearby grape farmers, or procured from the Texas high plains. That’s why their vintages are truly Texas terroir originals.

Majek is pronounced the traditional Czech way (my-yek).

The Estate Vineyard consists of two varieties: blanc du bois and black Spanish vines. Both are ideal for the climate, being high heat and humidity tolerant. In fact, Majek is considered a leader in the development of fine wine from these varieties. Approximately half of Majek Wines are made from these grapes. This winery in the Texas countryside is most well known for its Majek Blanc Du Bois Dry White Wine and Majek Cardinal’s Kiss Black Spanish Rose’.

Lynn Majek pours a glass of Cardinal’s Crown.

Vintners Lynne and Randy Majek planted the vines in 2013. Their vineyard now consists of three half-acre blocks of space. The winery opened to the public in 2014.

Their winemaker has some serious credentials too. Tim Drake, formerly of Columbia Crest and Chateau St. Michelle in Washington State, has managed vineyards and wineries in Texas for more than a decade. Drake now creates and manages Majek’s wine program.

What to Expect at Majek Vineyard & Winery

At Majek Vineyard & Winery you’ll find the tasting room where you can sip and sample in air-conditioned bliss. Or enjoy the shady outdoor area called The Grove. Majek hosts some fabulous special occasions in its Big Barn space as well. From luncheons and showers to picnics, corporate meetings and rehearsal dinners.

A rustic pole barn serves as the tasting room, which is open 12 pm to 6 pm Wednesdays through Sundays and offers charcuterie boards Wednesdays through Fridays. Then on Saturdays and Sundays, visitors can enjoy a full menu, which includes appetizers, salads and sandwiches. Foods that pair perfectly with wines.

A recent luncheon hosted in Majek’s Big Barn.

Majek now has an array of 10 wines to choose from and taste. Most are dry reds, but there are two sweet reds called Cardinal’s Choice and Cardinal’s Friend. Or choose to sip Opal, a semi-sweet white blend of orange muscat and muscat blanc. Tastings include four one-ounce wine pours for $15.

Majek Vineyards also creates hand soaps, candles and body lotions that are sold on-site ― along with food items like dipping spices, local jellies and balsamic vinegars. For gifting convenience, Majek has gift boxes ready for purchase — and they can be easily shipped as well.

The winery and tasting rooms are both kid and dog-friendly. The Texas countryside does the wine life a little differently.