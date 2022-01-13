Attention day trippers and antique fanatics. It’s almost time. The Round Top Winter Antiques Show is almost here. For first timers and Round Top regulars alike, the Winter Show brings a slower pace and plenty of simpler pleasures. Consider it a compact preview of the mega spring and fall shows to come. In many ways, the Winter Show is a tasty appetizer. Still, from January 20 to 23, you’ll find the cool kids, along with interior and fashion designers, in Round Top.

Dealers will be bringing their wares from far and wide, showcasing design inspiration, collections and rarities of all sorts. Plus, architectural accents and furnishings spanning from mid-century to last century and beyond. Boot up, lace up and mask up, it’s time to get ready for the Round Top Winter Show.

Here are the venues and vendors you’ll find at the Round Top Winter Show:

McCall Style

Carmine Antiques

Unique Antiques

Y Station is ready to welcome visitors to the Winter Show.

This renovated gas station located at the Y intersection in Carmine, on Loop 458 between Hwy 290 and Round Top, has become a fun stop. Look for the newly installed vintage Chevy grill atop the gas station awning.

The Big Red Barn put Round Top on the map more than 50 years ago. The massive campus contains everything from early and English antiques to collectibles and fine glass. It has expanded to include The Annex and The Continental Tent, filled with fine antiques and furnishings from Europe, along with fine silver and art.

Blue Hills at Round Top is a favorite stop for interior designers and serious shoppers alike. With its rustic vibe and picturesque pole barns, Blue Hills is a must visit destination for lovers of all things antique. It features continental as well as Texas and local vendors such as Leftovers Antiques.

Barn Antiques

The Venue

You never know what’s in store at Market Hill. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Boasting large air-conditioned restrooms, plentiful free parking, free Wi-Fi and easy loading areas, there’s a lot to see under Market Hill’s massive roof. Enjoy its on-site restaurant, which offers topnotch good, wine, beer and other refreshments.

Designer Courtney Barton, jeweler Richard Schmidt, Cottonseed Trading, Bella’s Candles and Tutu & Lilli can all be found in the Village. This is the place to go for handmade jewelry designs, women’s clothing and staples, hand-poured candles, exotic linens and both primitive and American farmhouse antiques.

One of Round Top’s most iconic historic squares has been reborn as a shopping, dining and gallery space, with vendors that include Mallory et Cie and Humble Donkey Studio. The beloved venue also houses the interior design mecca known as Round Top Antiques & Design Center, along with Melissa Ellis Fine Art, Wimberly Inc., Ellis Motel and Pop-A-Top Bottle Shop. Stroll the grounds and explore this collection of historic German immigrant homes.

Bader Ranch is filled with high-quality European antiques. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Rolland Square: The recently renamed and refreshed Rummel Square still has a great collection of restaurants and shops, all in a walkable and quaint setting. Check out finds like the fabulous handmade leather goods from Curate by Stash.

The Compound is a winter fantasy for interior designers. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

This 57-acre special event center is located two miles south of Round Top’s historic square. All four of its big barns, including the White Barn, will be brimming with antiques during the Winter Show. The spacious layout includes fountains and a central gazebo. And — not to be missed — Round Top’s first and only champagne vending machines.

Featuring more than 200 dealers in its sprawling 63,000 square-foot building, Cole’s Antique Show is a must-see venue with free admission and parking in Warrenton.

With free parking, The Bull Market is a junker’s paradise, featuring rows of salvage, antique and fabulous finds at Caspar & Gerard’s. You’ll also find Antiques and Vintage, which brings loads of authentic and romantic French and European architectural salvage pieces ― reclaimed doors, beveled mirrors and crystal chandeliers.

The Stone Meadow

Specializing in architectural salvage, Recycling the Past has opened an event/concert venue called Round Top Ballroom too. There is also an exotic warehouse filled with eye-popping salavage and inspiring collections. This is not to be missed, especially for those one-of-a-kind, large-format finds.

Discover a vast collection of antique and reclaimed industrial, architectural and contemporary furniture and accessories from all over the world sourced by owner Sean McLaren.

Round Top Antiques and Design Center located at Henkel Square is set for the Winter Show. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Located in Henkel Square, this massive barn is filled with designer touches. RTAD brings a wealth of on-trend designs in furniture, fixtures, fine and decorative arts. It’s a must-stop for interior designers and design-savvy shoppers alike.

Minden Square

That should be enough to keep you busy during Round Top’s quaint Winter Show this January 20 to 23. And it’s just a taste of what’s in store for next spring. It’s not too early to mark you calendar and book a place to stay for the Round Top Antiques Spring Show either. The Spring Show takes place from March 17 through April 3.