It was only a matter of time before owners Kristine and Shane Brown opened Big Daddy’s in Round Top. They’ve been coming to the antiques fair for more than 25 years and own several charming rental cottages in the area.

Long the darling of interior designers, set decorators, landscape architects and event planners in Los Angeles, Big Daddy’s Antiques new showroom in Round Top is filled to the rafters with unique vintage furniture and accessories, lighting, home and garden accouterments, and custom furniture.

Big Daddy’s sophisticated mix of rare vintage leather pieces and funky art is a hit with designers. (Photo by Jack Thompson)

The new 6,000 square foot showroom on North Washington soft opened fully loaded in time for the Round Top antiques fall show and fair-goers undoubtedly agreed with Big Daddy’s vibe. We perused red-sold-tag-dotted massive concrete urns and pedestals, straw and wicker lighting, mid-century Willy Guhl planters, terra cotta jars standing more than six feet tall, reclaimed wood benches and so much more.

The newly renovated space includes a full kitchen, which Big Daddy’s intend to use for hosting events. The showroom is currently open during fair times, including the upcoming Round Top Winter Antiques Show (January 20 to 23). You will find Big Daddy’s Antiques at 606 N. Washington Street in Round Top.