Tré For The Gathering will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony during the day and evening cocktails at its new location in Round Top’s Minden Square during the upcoming Round Top Antiques Winter Show on January 21.

The purveyors of functional fine art pieces for entertaining, gifts and home decor are also planning a series of special events and giveaways that will run throughout the Winter Show weekend, which runs January 21 to 23. The sunny new boutique/gallery can be found tucked into a historic cottage that shares space with linen wear authority MimiBella, right next door to Round Top Brewing and Lollitop Sweetshop. Tre is currently open year-round Thursdays through Sundays.

Tré co-founder and artist Clemencia Larimore and longtime friend and business partner Michelle Gallagher had operated solely as an online and pop-up business prior to their decision to open a brick-and-mortar gallery in Round Top this past fall. The pair offer a unique and inspired collection including decorative trays, charcuterie boards, fragrances, canvases, ceramics, embellished barware and more.

1 3 Welcome in: Tré’s bright, cheerful gallery is a joy to enter. 2 3 The gallery will rotate featured art regularly. 3 3 Gifts in store: special, one-of-a-kind delights for the hostess, baby and more.

Tré has been showing its rotating collection of elegant, artful offerings at beloved Round Top venue The Arbors for four seasons, and Larimore is a part-time resident of the community. “When we were approached by (Round Top Mayor and Minden Square developer) Mark Massey last fall, we were not thinking about opening a store front,” Gallagher tells RoundTop.com. “However, after much thought and debate, we agreed that what is going on in Round Top — with the vast growth and expansion — made the offer an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Among the many artists featured at Tré is Larimore’s own selection of limited edition gicleé printed trays. The multi-use trays are marked by designs sourced from intricately patterned fabric molas, which are produced by the Cuna Indians in Larimore’s native Colombia. Stay up to date on the Winter Show weekend events and artist collaborations at TreForTheGathering.com, or on the store’s Instagram.