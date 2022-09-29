This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.

The Compound Antique Show was first launched in the fall of 2015. The 26-acre property is located on Highway 237, two miles south of Round Top’s town square.

Owner, developer and Round Top Mayor Mark Massey tapped a marketing company led by Kathy Johnston with the creation of the show and its management. That relationship continues today. “We are a true team,” says Massy, who envisioned and built the inviting campus that hosts an antiques and design show three times per year.

“Kathy builds and manages the show and I plan and build the facilities,” Massey says.

“Mark makes it easy,” Johnston says. “He has conceived and developed this venue that is unlike any other, solely by virtue of its land plan and pleasing aesthetic.”

In order to set the proper tone for the project’s growth, the focus has been and continues to be on building interesting content, with a solid mix of dealers. “Starting with only three buildings, it was a bit of a challenge,” says Johnston, who adds that the show could have become an “all French” destination with the number of applicants who were French importers at the time.

Instead, that first show in 2015 brought a vetted group of distinctively different dealers to the exhibition floors including everything from European antiques, American primitives and Mid-Century to antique weaponry and estate jewelry. Also included that first year were high quality contemporary furniture and artisan creations in lighting, furniture and decor.

“We knew we wanted to attract the interior design community, so reflecting how that group actually designs was a way to gain momentum towards building the attraction,” Johnston says.

1 10 This Fall, The Compound Antique Show has added two charming vintage Texas farm houses to the campus and five new dealers. 2 10 It’s obvious The Compound continues to be well crafted. 3 10 Fall of ’15 was the show that launched The Compound Antique Show, located on 26 acres, on Highway 237, two miles south of Round Top’s town square 4 10 The Compound Antique Show opens Saturday October 15th and runs through Saturday October 29th in Round Top. 5 10 From antiques to lighting to unique decor, The Compound has it all. 6 10 Find well curated pieces at The Compound. 7 10 All of the dealers at The Compound have built loyal followings. 8 10 For The Compound, the overriding goal is delivering an enjoyable shopping experience that offers depth of product to a discerning group of customers 9 10 Stop by The Compound to find unique treasures. 10 10 The Compound is a venue like no other.

The first three big barns were followed by a fourth barn in the spring of the same year. All of the “founding member” companies still call The Compound home, and form a unique contingent within The Compound Antique Show’s evolution that now includes eight buildings. Those first dealers — Old World Antieks, Eneby Home, Pascal Home, Farm & Factory Interiors, Plaid Veranda, Antiques of Dallas, Reworks, Southern Classic Jewelers, Axe Antiques, MC Antiques, American Spirit, Big Blue Treasure and Manos de Sur — have all built loyal followings at The Compound and continue to draw new customers today.

This fall, The Compound Antique Show has added two charming vintage Texas farm houses to the campus and five new dealers. “It’s been awhile since we’ve been able to expand,” Massey says. The new Farmstead and The White Cottage will host a varied group from antiques to contemporary finds with a bit of artisan decor and fashion.

“All our dealers love the synergy of having more participants in the show. We typically have one or two, but this show adds breadth to our base offering with the addition of four new categories and even more for our visitors to discover,” Johnston says.

The Compound continues to be well curated, staying true to its mission to grow thoughtfully. As always, the overriding goal is to deliver an enjoyable shopping experience that offers depth of product to a discerning group of customers.

The Compound Antique Show opens for the fall show Saturday, October 15th and stays open through Saturday, October 29th. Full food and beverage service will be available, including a lively cocktail bar in the property’s central gazebo. Daily live music under the tent in The Grove always delights. Hours will run from 9:30 am to 6 pm daily.

For more info on The Compound and everything it has to offer, check out its full website.