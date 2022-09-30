October is one of the best times to visit the Round Top region and Fayette County. Cooler temps and the changing seasons (or sort of changing in Texas) make this an almost magical time of year in the Texas countryside.

Of course, the Round Top Fall Antiques + Design Show beckons from October 13 through October 30. More than 65 venues are already committed to this bonanza with the Fall Show encompassing about a 20 mile radius that includes the communities of Round Top, Warrenton, Carmine, Burton and Fayetteville.

But the Fall Show’s not the only reason to visit Greater Round Top in October. German beer, brats and lederhosen, Czech chili and polka bands, you name it Fall has it all. It’s about celebrating the heritage of some of Fayette County’s earliest settlers and much more.

La Grange Oktoberfest

This Saturday, October 1

It all starts this first October weekend too. You can head to the Fayette County Courthouse for Oktoberfest this Saturday, October 1. Put on by La Grange Main Street and La Grange Rotary Club, this is a not to be missed Oktoberfest experience.

With more than 80 different varieties of craft beer joining wineries at select venues, you’ll get a taste of authentic German food and be serenaded by live music.

Tickets include samples of craft beer or wine along with a commemorative beer mug or wine glass. The family-friendly event has something for all ages, with kids’ activities held on the courthouse lawn. Don’t forget the homemade schnitzel and German spaetzle. Tickets for La Grange’s Oktoberfest range from $5 to $40 and can be purchased online here.

The annual Czhilispiel celebration is hitting its 50th year this October.

Texas Arts & Music Festival

October 15 and 16

The Texas Arts & Music Festival will transform historic downtown Brenham into an art wonderland. You can see murals getting painted by artists live, hear bands playing and nosh on some street food. This year’s featured muralist is wildlife artist Doug Hiser.

This family friendly event is free. See the Texas Arts & Music Festival’s complete schedule here.

Czhilispiel Celebrating 50 Years

October 28 through October 30

For a taste of Czech heritage nothing beats Flatonia’s annual Czhilispiel. This year marks its 50th year, and it will be held over the last three day weekend of the month — Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30.

The Czhili alone (that’s Czech chili) is epic ― the next stop for the winners is Terlingua. But there is also a barbecue cookoff, samples of Czech-style beer and even a margarita contest. Enjoy all Falatonia has to offer with local shopping and a vendor market, plus a full carnival.

Live music is also part of the mix. Headliner Easton Corbin will be playing Saturday night, October 29th along with Mike Ryan and Triston Marez. More great local artists and polka bands make this a truly robust music lineup. Especially for a festival of this size.

Festival tickets range from $10 for Friday night to $25 for the all-day Saturday fun. You can also buy an All Weekend Pass for $30. Sunday is free for everyone — and kids under 12 are free all three days.

Yes, there is more than enough fall fun to be found in the Round Top region. From the fall antique and design show to much, much more.