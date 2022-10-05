The Fall 2022 Round Top Antiques + Design Show will be a hot bed of fun activities. We’ve compiled an exhaustive list of upcoming events from venue openings and gallery exhibitions to special dinners, live music, shopping pop-ups and much more.

This is your first Fall Round Top Show Calendar Guide:

Every Saturday through November 5

Saturdays, 10 am to 4 pm: Red & White Gallery shows “Sue Benner: Landscapes and Their Abstractions.”

Saturday, October 8

6:30 pm: Internationally famous classical pianist and Round Top Festival Institute founder James Dick performs Piano Under the Stars on the William Lockhart Clayton House porch at Festival Hill.

October 14 to 30

6 to 9 pm: Y Comida serves a Fall Showcase Dinner each evening during the show at Bader Ranch. Reservations recommended at ShopRoundTop.com.

10 am to 6 pm: The Feel Good Artisan Market at Bader Ranch will feature more than 20 vendors peddling everything from art and home decor to plants and wearables at Bader Ranch from October 15 through 29.

Thursday, October 20

The Grove at Henkel Square Market. Courtesy Henkel Square Market.

10 am to close: Southern Beasts, Sapana and Starr’z jointly celebrate the opening of their new retail spaces inside the former Teague’s Tavern building, now called the Mill & Live Oak Building, at Henkel Square Market.

7 pm: The Texas Gentlemen with Frankie Leonie will perform in the historic Festival Hill Concert Hall. As an added bonus there is a party on the plaza after the concert that runs until 11 pm.

Friday, October 21

6 pm: Wimberly Inc. hosts a bohemian night under the stars with light bites, cocktails, live music and shopping during an anniversary celebration and grand opening of its newest stores The Cabin and Round Top Star by Wimberly. On the lawn at Henkel Square Market.

7 pm to midnight: Denverado hosts ’80s Nite in Zapp Hall Beer Garden. Prizes for best costumes, so don your leg warmers and gold lamé.

Saturday, October 22

Tre for the Gathering owners Michelle Gallagher and Clemencia Larimore will host Autism Rescue Angels and Jane Evans Designs this season. (Photo by Johnny Than)

5 to 7 pm: The Halles hosts the West Chelsea Contemporary Cocktail Mixer in Halle 5. Crown Halles cash bar.

5 to 8 pm: Leftovers Antiques in Brenham hosts interior designer and author James Farmer. Champagne, charcuterie and shopping await.

6 to 8 pm: Tré for the Gathering hosts the Spread Our Wings launch party in partnership with Autism Rescue Angels and Jane Evans Designs. Shopping, light bites and beverages.

7 to 9 pm: Southern Decadence Dinner — The Halles hosts a seated dinner by Royers Cafe paired with Prisoner Wine. For more information and tickets click here.

Dusk: The Junk-O-Rama Prom — a cultural phenomenon — returns for its 18th season. This year’s event will be paired with the Junk Gypsy’s Practical Magic themed party, so break out your witchy wardrobe pieces for a magical evening in the Texas countryside. Get tickets here.

Sunday, October 23

11 am to 5 pm: Hunter Bell and Freya are joined by a stylish coterie of brands and designers for this season’s Fashion on the Farm at Dog Trot Farm. 2212 FM 1291 W. Round Top. @HunterBellNYC, @TheFreyaBrand

7 to 9 pm: The Halles hosts A Fare Extraordinaire seated dinner. Music by Pendulum Hearts. For more information and tickets click here.

Monday, October 24

Rancho Pillow Feast in the Field

9 am to 6 pm: Opening day at The Original Round Top Antiques Fair, aka the Big Red Barn. VIP opening, 9 am to 1 pm. General admission begins at 1 pm and continues through the end of the show on Saturday, October 29. Open 9 am to 5 pm daily. Get tickets at RoundTopTexasAntiques.com.

6 pm: Royers and Caymus gourmet dinner at Zapp Hall in Warrenton. Four-course dinner and wine pairings from Caymus Family of Wines, plus Royers famous pie for dessert. Get tickets here.

Monday – Tuesday, October 24 and 25

7 pm: At Rancho Pillow’s Feasts in the Field, a locally sourced meal is prepared over a live fire and served with specialty cocktails at a communal table on the lawn at this legendary lodging spot created by designer Sheila Youngblood. Live music. Get tickets here.

Tuesday, October 25

8 am: Marburger Farm hosts its traditional Tuesday Morning Tailgate prior to the show’s opening. Complimentary breakfast treats, coffee and mimosas with limited shopping in the historic buildings along the promenade. The shopping bell rings at 9 am for all tents and other historic buildings. Get tickets here.

Noon to 8 pm: Shopping Shindig at the Barn at Bader Ranch. Join permanent dealers Jardin De France and Cyril Clerc along with Ruby Stewart, LaVie Style House, Transparent Sunglasses, Fraulein Boot Company, Kate Swail Designs and others for a day of fashion shopping fun. Sponsored by Rose Gold Wine and Marfa Spirits.

5 to 8 pm: The Halles hosts a Sip & Shop pop-up with a select collection of jewelry, custom-made fashion, accessories and more. Complimentary cocktails, Crown Halles cash bar and live music.

5 to 8 pm: Warrenton Wine Walk at Zapp Hall. Wine tastings and late-night shopping. Pick up your glass and make a donation to CASA of Fayette, Bastrop & Lee counties.

Wednesday, October 26

Blue Hills will host its first dining event, Dinner in the Hayfield this season. Courtesy of Blue Hills.

6 to 9 pm: Disco Alley comes to The Halles for a Thank You Party at the close of the show, with music by Denverado and craft cocktails by Crown Halles.

6:30 pm: Blue Hills hosts a Dinner in the Hayfield in partnership with Hibiscus Linens, with food and drinks by Adair Concepts.

Thursday, October 27

7 pm to midnight: Zapp Hall Prom in Disco Alley. Denverado spins tunes at an Alice in Wonderland-themed event. Costumes encouraged.

Friday, October 28

6 to 9 pm: Royers Round Top Cafe hosts Duckhorn Wine Dinner at Drift & Holler. The five-course dinner will be prepared by one of Round Top’s most celebrated restaurants. Get tickets here.

For even more events, check out RoundTop.com’s full events calendar here. You can also submit an event for consideration.