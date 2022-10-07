This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.

Round Top is not a secret anymore. It’s a sought-after real estate market, a true Texas countryside oasis just far enough removed from the craziness of Texas’ major mega cities without being too far away. Nestled in the rolling hills of central Texas with thrice yearly antiques and design shows that draw thousands — including celebrities like Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Camila Alves McConaughey — there is no place else quite like Round Top.

Given its allure and still somewhat remote setting, buying property in Round Top is a whole other ballgame. One where you could use an edge. That’s where experienced Round Top Realtor Andrea Schutter-Riebeling of Champions Farm & Ranch RE steps up to the plate. Not only does she know the market like the back of her hand, she has some of the hottest properties in the area currently listed.

That includes two new must-see Round Top wonders:

1 8 4+ acres of property await in Round Top. 2 8 444 N Washington is a four acre property in the heart of Round Top bursting with commercial potential. 3 8 This property is walking distance from the Town Square and so many of Round Top’s main attractions. 4 8 Mature Pecan Trees line the property. 5 8 This property is walking distance from the Town Square and so many of Round Top’s main attractions. 6 8 A picturesque property in the heart of Round Top. 7 8 The property has only ever had one, original owner. 8 8 An original 1920s farmhouse is found on the residential part of the land.

Currently Listed For: $3.5 million

This four acre property is fit for an owner ready to embrace its highest commercial potential in celebration of the booming Round Top community. Offered by Schutter-Riebeling, the sprawling land occupies the ideal location right in the heart of Round Top. It’s located on the main route through town, which is also the main antiques fair route, within easy walking distance of the historic Town Center.

“This property is ideal for someone who really wants to be in the heart of Round Top and own a business here. The possibilities are endless – think hotel, restaurant, diner, boutique, bar, or bed & breakfast,” Schutter-Riebeling says. “This would be also perfect for an entrepreneur, or someone who wants to hold on to some real estate here for years to come.”

With 300 ft of prime commercial frontage on Hwy 237 and sandwiched between Round Top Mercantile and the Stone Cellar, this entire property screams potential. With majestic mature pecan trees, the front section of the property is zoned for commercial use while the back section is currently zoned for residential. An original 1920s farmhouse is found on the residential part of the land.

Further adding to its storied importance to its community, the property has been put up for sale by a single owner. It’s been in the original family since before the 1900s and this seller is looking for a new generation of owners to cultivate this prime property.

1 10 This turn-key property is waiting for its next owner. 2 10 Gather in Round Top at this stunning new pocket listing. 3 10 A chef’s kitchen beckons you to Round Top 4 10 Plenty of room to gather with friends and family throughout the home 5 10 No detail or finish was left untouched 6 10 Gorgeous natural light fill every room. 7 10 The perfect Hill Country oasis. 8 10 A serene habitat in the heart of Round Top 9 10 A bright, light and airy aesthetic characterizes the space. 10 10 The perfect back porch for cool mornings and crisp evenings.

Currently Listed For: $1.58 million

This completely renovated space is the turn-key property is for you. Directly across from Market Hill and Paul Michael Company, this Round Top dream home is located between The Arbors and McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors. The current owners completely gutted the interior during an impressive recent renovation.

The four bedroom/one-and-a-half bathroom home logs in at 1,970 square feet and the sale will include all the existing furniture. An idyllic screened-in back porch offers a relaxing place to socialize with family and friends, or curl up with a book. The backyard is already fenced for kids or pets, and has beautiful views of neighboring pastures and cattle. The property also has a small barn that can be used for storage or a chicken coop.

For budding business owners and entrepreneurs, 1721 Texas also has commercial potential. The current owners have already completed a site plan, so the property is ready to be converted into an Airbnb or boutique hotel (including swimming pool) if desired.

“The options are truly endless at this property,” Schutter-Riebeling says. “There are no restrictions on the property, and it could be everything from a stunning family home to the next hottest inn in Round Top.”

