The magic of the Texas Hill Country continues to lure new residents each year who are looking to escape the crowded city and enjoy sweeping views, fresh air and a slower pace. But there are only so many dream properties to go around. One of them is 15517 FM 109 in Brenham, listed by Realtor Linda Plant of Sotheby’s International Realty.

This $1.8 million Brenham beauty is a converted, renovated 1,885-square-foot 1880s farmhouse on more than 67 acres of farmland with rolling hills and magnificent century old oak trees. There’s no shortage of great views at this hilltop home that overlooks a pasture and pond. You can even take a stroll out back and enjoy Williams Creek, which runs throughout the back half of the property.

Old world charm meets modern day convenience inside 15517 FM 109. An abundance of natural light illuminates the home, further brightened by calming, luminous paint hues. The property’s main house boasts two primary bedroom suites and a large multi-purpose bonus room that can be used for anything from sleeping to a playroom to an office.

This home’s finishes are a perfect mix of old and new, with contemporary shiplap walls and tile countertops meeting original wood floors. A large winding staircase takes centerstage in the heart of the home.

This retreat is an entertainer’s paradise, including a guest house and party barn featuring a pool/ping pong table that’s worthy of a true Texas soiree. Guests can comfortably stay the night in the one bedroom/one bathroom sleeping loft in the guest house, and cozy up at the end of the evening by the its traditional stone fireplace.

A True Outdoor Wonderland in Brenham

With 15517 FM 109, it’s about the outside just as much as it is about the inside. The house has a large back porch, ideal for enjoying morning coffee, afternoon tea or picturesque sunset views. The Carriage House has room for two cars and an ATV for those with an adventurous streak, a storage barn and an original smokehouse used for storage and a generator. For equestrians, horses are permitted on the property and have ample land to graze.

The home’s location is ideal. While seclusion reigns across the property’s 67 acres, the home is located only eight miles outside of Brenham, 23 miles from Round Top, 50 miles from College Station and 75 miles from Houston.

Country havens like this are few and far between. You never know when an estate quite like this will be available again.