If there’s one thing Texans know how to do well, it’s give back to others. And in the tight-knit communities of Greater Round Top, that sense of service is even more magnified. Fayette Community Foundation (FCF) is one of the organizations that continues to step up to the plate for neighbors in need. Fayette Community Foundation does it in big and impactful ways, helping others help others.

Since its founding in 2001, Fayette Community Foundation has served as a force for good in the Texas countryside. If you haven’t worked with or heard about a community foundation before, the concept may be a little hard to wrap your head around at first.

Essentially, think of Fayette Community Foundation as a matchmaker. The organization connects philanthropists who want to give back to nonprofits that can benefit from this generosity. The benefit to the community foundation model and approach is that Fayette Community Foundation has professional experts to help guide donors and ensure their resources’ efficiency, power and longevity are maximized.

“At Fayette Community Foundation, our goal is to be the area’s premier resource for philanthropists, nonprofit organizations and community leaders as we continue to build stronger, safer and more vibrant communities,” Fayette Community Foundation executive director Susannah Mikulin says . “There are so many people who want to help, but sometimes don’t know where to start.

“That’s where Fayette Community Foundation steps in. We can connect philanthropists to opportunities that truly make a difference.”

Helping others make a difference is at the heart of all of Fayette Community Foundation’s work. The organization works with local nonprofits within an 80-mile radius of La Grange year-round to support their community-changing work through a variety of programs. These include its Rural Nonprofit Networking Group, Red Door For Mental Health Fund, a multitude of grants and scholarships, and Rural Philanthropy Day.

2022 Fayette Community Foundation Scholarship Recipients

Rural Philanthropy Day — one of Fayette Community Foundation’s largest initiatives and a one-of-a-kind event — is just around the corner. On Friday, November 4, the event at Blinn College will bring both funders and education to the region. Rural Philanthropy Day aims to build the capacity of local nonprofits and strengthen their relationships with funders, while bringing highly-requested education to attendees. The event will cover a variety of topics important to nonprofits, including risk management, board governance, leveraging the volunteer workforce and more.

Over lunch, attendees will learn best practices for approaching people who could donate. Then, following lunch, Fayette Community Foundation will stay true to its matchmaker identity by holding a fun speed dating activity. Nonprofits will be matched with benefactors to receive real-time feedback on their current materials.

“The growth of our nonprofits through education and connection to local funders is instrumental to the health and well-being of our rural communities,” Mikulin notes. “Rural communities face unique challenges. And our hope is that through this event, nonprofits will be better equipped and funded to serve our citizens.”

For those interested in attending Rural Philanthropy Day, spots are still available and tickets are on-sale now. Additionally, there are 50 scholarships available (generously sponsored by the OneStar Foundation) to ensure all local nonprofit organizations are able to attend without cost creating a barrier.