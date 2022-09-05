Round Top’s first lady Kasey Massey is bringing healthy, plant forward food to the heart of town with the the new Casa Blanke, a modern, meditative space created to nourish the body and soul. The fast casual restaurant across from Round Top’s town hall is named after Massey’s beloved grandfather, and it will be an experience unlike any other in Round Top.

“My grandfather James Blanke Simpson was so very special to me. He was my biggest fan and never let me forget it,” says Kasey Massey, the wife of Round Top Mayor Mark Massey. “Casa Blanke — pronounced like Casablanca without the a at the end — was born out of deep affection for my late grandfather and my passion for healthy foods and cool spaces.”

And Casa Blanke is indeed a cool space. Massey tapped Houston-based designer Amy Zee Haight of Amy Zee Haight Interiors to help her create a decidedly feminine, peaceful color palette for the restaurant. That means soft greens and dusty pinks inspired by a floral wall covering from Christopher Farr. The new space also features shimmering mint green tiles from Ottimo Ceramics, brushed brass fixtures, stripped pine and poplar millwork.

1 3 Setting the tone: the floral wall covering by Christopher Farr was the key to creating the interior color palette. 2 3 Owner Kasey Massey has been in the wellness and fitness industry for a decade, having taught group fitness and personal training in Houston and Maui. She currently volunteers at the Round Top Family Library, teaching a gentle sculpt class on Wednesdays at 10 am. 3 3 The existing flooring was stripped to bring light and freshness to the space. Massey designed the new modern counter facades.

“At the start of this project I imagined Casa Blanke would be a hub of activity and connection — a true gathering place where you can feel energized and inspired, yet grounded and at ease,” Kasey Massey tells RoundTop.com. “I wanted a space that is bright, modern and inviting.

“So inviting that spending time in Casa Blanke would evoke a feeling of being in your favorite sun-lit spot at home.”

So Casa Blanke will be like home. Or maybe your uber-chic great aunt’s house, but with a personal private chef whipping up healthy treats in the kitchen. Massey worked with natural foods chef and fitness pro Erin Stewart to refine the menu, which is geared toward breakfast and light lunch selections. Casa Blanke’s healthy, vibrant dishes include avocado toasts, seasonal salads and savories, superfood smoothies, fresh squeezed orange juice and an açaí bowl with house-made granola. Coffee, pastries and other grab-and-go items round out the new Round Top restaurant’s menu.

Using locally sourced ingredients in her menu items has been a top priority for Massey. The greens and many of the veggies used at Casa Blanke will come from Ives Creek Organics in Bellville. Mitchell’s Bees in La Grange will provide honey and organic farm eggs will come from Plumb, a tiny hamlet located just outside La Grange.

1 3 Toasting a new business: these scrumptious avocado toasts will feature on the Casa Blanke menu. 2 3 Take it to-go: Casa Blanke will offer savory and sweet items to enjoy in house, or on the run. 3 3 Smooth operators: Casa Blanke’s nourishing smoothies are perfect for a pre or post workout treat.

“Our house-made granola is a real showstopper and will be available to-go,” Kasey Massey says. “Our almond butter toast with banana slices, bee pollen and local honey is a lovely balance to our more savory avocado toast — a real treat. Personally, I enjoy our spirulina lemonade just about every day. The bright lemon, spirulina and chia seed refresher is the perfect libation for the morning or as an afternoon pick me up after a long day exploring Round Top.”

Massey notes that heartier fare is also on the menu, including avocado toast topped with a farm egg and savory bacon bits.

Casa Blanke is located at 102 E. Mill Street in Round Top. A soft opening is scheduled for September 22. Regular hours will run from 7:30 am to 2 pm Thursdays through Sundays. During the fall and spring Round Top antiques shows, hours will be extended from 7:30 am to 2 pm Mondays through Sundays.