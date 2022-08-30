Round Top Ranch Antiques’ expansive showroom and expanding footprint take time to peruse. It’s an impressive collection of European furniture and decorative objects with olde world provenance. Colorful pieces with time-worn paint are fitted with the original period hardware. Antique clocks, centuries old utensils and implements blend with pottery and fine artwork. It’s basically everything you need to add instant patina to any design.

Round Top Ranch Antiques owners Henrik and Mary Follin are longtime antique dealers and newish members of the Round Top community. They currently have 35,000 square feet of antiques spread throughout three vast buildings at their Round Top Ranch Antiques compound.

Mary and Henrik Pollin fell in love with Round Top on their first visit.

Henrik Follin does not just have a passion for European antiques. He also grew up with them in the picturesque Danish countryside.

“Henrik was born in Sweden and was raised in Denmark,” Mary Follin tells RoundTop.com.

That’s where his career began with a wholesale antique business housed in a Danish manor. Then Henrik Follin moved to Denver in 1994, becoming a trusted importer of Scandinavian antiques over the next 25 years of his career, alongside his wife Mary.

The Follins raised their children in Denver, but were craving a more peaceful country lifestyle — and they fell in love with Round Top on their first visit in 2018. The Pollins purchased eight acres in the tiny Texas town in 2019 and began building at 2545 Texas 237.

“All three of our buildings were constructed at the same time, and we opened in time for the Fall Antique Show in 2019,” Mary Follin says. “We are currently the biggest venue to be open all year long, from Monday through Saturday each week.”

Round Top Ranch is a must visit venue during shows and all year long.

The main showroom at Round Top Ranch Antiques sits behind its carved blue doors, brimming with wonders of all kinds. The antiques collection is so vast, that it spills over into two barns ― one houses Northern European antiques, the other Eastern European finds. The barns feature full sets of dining chairs that line the walls, salvaged windows and doors and larger pieces.

The rooms and vignettes inside the main showroom are unique pieces with a wide range of styles from Biedermeier and Swedish painted folk, to baroque and even Chinese. The array is impressive, but the best part is how knowledgeable the Pollins are about every piece. They can tell you the style, history and country of origin, right down to intricate details you might not have noticed at first glance. After all, if you are going to invest in an heirloom piece, you want the education that comes along with it.

“We have two permanent warehouses in Europe — one is outside of Copenhagen, the other in Budapest,” Mary Pollin says. “Since we have bases in Europe, we can literally buy every day, store the antiques in our warehouses, and ship containers as often as we like. Ensuring that our inventory is refreshed year-round.”

There are also three cottages on the grounds at Round Top Ranch Antiques. Including Ledger Cottage, which is available to rent through Airbnb. The Follins are also currently completing the restoration of the property’s original old farmhouse. It will be available to rent soon too.

With a European sensibility and a small-town soul, Round Top Ranch is stocked and ready to work with antique shoppers and designers year-round.