California native Leslie Kristen has been creating beautiful interiors on the West Coast for more than three decades. Now, she’s realized her dreams of moving her family to Texas and bringing her full-service design firm and lifestyle shop to Round Top.

Kristen has frequented the Round Top Antiques and Design Show for decades and had originally planned to wait until retirement before making her Texas dream come true. But the pandemic kicked her relocation plans into high gear.

“COVID in 2020 made me realize. Why are we waiting to live our dream of living in Texas?” Kristen tells RoundTop.com. “I told my husband we weren’t waiting for retirement. It’s time to buy property and put our stakes in the soil of the Lone Star State.”

And so, after a year-and-a-half of searching for a home in Fayette County and rearranging finances, the couple made their dream come true well ahead of schedule with the purchase of a house and 15 acres in Ledbetter. Then, they moved East with their family, which includes a puppy named Lil’ Tex and her dog mom Tweet.

Serendipitously, a store space in Rolland Square became available around the same time, providing Kristen with an opportunity to showcase her style and share her favorite home and lifestyle products.

1 3 “Traditional with a twist of down-home country elegance” is how Kristen describes her personal style and that of her new shop. 2 3 Leslie Kristen is now open in Rolland Square. 3 3 A mix of antiques, vintage and new furnishings and home accessories at Leslie Kristen.

The retail studio will feature a mix of new, vintage, antique and custom designed furnishings and home decor selected and created by Leslie Kristen. In-store lifestyle product offerings thus far include E Barrette, Ranch Raised Flannels, Porch View Home, Reliant Ribbon and Creative Co. Kristen is also hoping to add the Jaded Gypsies clothing line and more to the mix.

“I describe my style as traditional with a twist of down-home country elegance,” Kristen says. “I love all design and have done all types of design across the board, but this is my dream store and is all things traditional, country, American pie, sweet tea, cowboys and Indians, with a vintage, warm, cozy lived in feel.”

1 3 Pearl snap paradise: Leslie Kristen also offers clothing, jewelry and accessories. 2 3 Round Top essential scarves on offer at Leslie Kristen. 3 3 Jangly jewels: perfect pieces to set off your Round Top “lewk” can be found at Leslie Kristen.

Leslie Kristen is currently open for business in the space formerly occupied by Southern Beasts in Rolland Square. An early September grand opening celebration is in the planning phases, as is a Shop ‘til you Drop late night shopping event during the Round Top Antiques and Design Show in October. There will be raffles, lemon drop slushies, charcuterie boards and sweet lemon treats.

In the meantime, you might catch Leslie at The Round Top Mercantile during one of her daily visits to the general store. You’ll find her new Leslie Kristen store at 301 S. White Street in Rolland Square.