Fall may be just around the corner, but Texas isn’t cooling down anytime soon. To beat the blistering temps that are often with us through Thanksgiving (or longer), Katy-based Sunset Pools and its new Austin County location create cool, watery backyard retreats for Texans.

Founded in 2001 by husband and wife team Adam and Sonia Traugott, Sunset Pools has transformed outdoor spaces across the Lone Star State — including showcase pools in Round Top, Bellville, Burton, Brenham and beyond. The Sunset Pools team is comprised of second and third generation pool builders, and they’re consistently recognized as experts in the field.

Sunset Pools’ list of accolades is long, with it having won awards from Pool and Spa News Magazine, the United Aqua Group, The Katy Times, Houzz and more. These experts truly are a go-to source for pool design and inspiration.

Breathtaking pools and creative outdoor living spaces continue to be in extremely high demand across Texas. The trend is spurred by both the work-from-home lifestyle and the return of entertaining at home to pre-pandemic levels.

Neutral certainly isn’t synonymous with boring when it comes to spaces designed by the Sunset Pools team.

The top pool design trends noted by the Traugotts include the use of neutral hued materials, modern and geometric designs, the use of synthetic turf, and shallower pools for relaxing.

“We’re seeing clients request to keep the main materials of the pool very neutral,” Sonia Traugott says. “They ask to add in darker and bolder materials as a feature, incorporating the natural and wood tones to contrast with concrete and stone materials.”

The company recently designed and built an award winning waterpark for the Firethorne Community in Katy. The pool complex includes a 44 foot by 45 foot play zone and a 30 foot by 30 foot slide entry zone that garnered Sunset Pools a Best of Show Award for Commercial Pools – Water Park from United Aqua Group.

There’s truly no project or challenge that’s beyond the expertise of the Sunset Pools team.

Sunset Pools designed and built this award-winning waterpark in the Firethorne Community in Katy

In early 2020, Sunset Pools designed an incredibly unique project that included a vanishing edge pool. In this ultra-challenging design, the company had to remove all existing landscape, paths and retaining walls to make way for the pool’s features and engineered substructure. Harnessing their decades of expertise, the Sunset Pools team was able to preserve the dramatic view of Oxbow Lake by lowering as many of the features as possible.

The fire pit, cabana, fireplace and outdoor kitchen were recessed three to four feet below pool level, giving the space a more intimate feel while providing the opportunity to create a swim-up bar opposite the cabana and a lower lounge area around the fire pit.

“Our team’s extreme attention to detail and experience transformed the space,” Sonia Traugott says. “When you look at the before and after photos of the space, it’s barely recognizable.”

For Texans considering adding on to, or redoing their pool, the Sunset Pools team offers some guidance. To start, the company recommends thinking through the main uses of the pool prior to starting construction.

“When clients want to start a new project, we always encourage them to think about what features are important to them, what the space will primarily be used for and how they envision seeing their family use the space,” Adam Traugott says. “We also recommend the family think about what parts of a pool they use the most when they’re at pools outside the home. And what styles or designs have stood out to them in the past.”

After that, it’s all just a matter of pooling your ideas, creativity and visions to create the perfect outdoor space your family can enjoy for years to come. Which is what Sunset Pools specializes in.

