A. Botts Willis custom hats is bringing along some friends from Nashville to its corner of The Arbors for the Round Top Fall Antiques Show. The must-shop Round Top venue (1503 N, State HWY 237) is hosting its first ever Makers Mart during the show. The special group of makers and musical artists from Nashville will be on hand from this Thursday, October 21 through October 30th.

Stop by the south entrance of The Arbors to shop handmade goods and fashions. And relax to the Nashville sounds during happy hour. Yes, you can enjoy live music while you sip on coffee or cocktails like the Coconut Swizzle or a Maple Old Fashioned from Jackson’s Brew.

The Makers Mart Lineup

A. Botts Willis: This one-of-a-kind milliner has become a Round Top regular. Ashley Botts Willis specializes in both men’s and women’s hats, working with 100x beaver felts, beaver/rabbit blends, rabbit/hare fur felts and Panama straws. She’s a true custom milliner.

Hunker Goods brings its own brand of bags and home goods to The Arbors for the fall show.

Hunker Goods: Wife and husband team Ashley and Denton Hunker created a brand that’s inspired by the west and vintage Americana to bring out your adventurous side. From leather bags to home decor, they craft staples designed to last a lifetime.

Nancy Mayer Allen Fine Art: The goal of this self-taught artist is to produce works that inspire hope, joy, mental revolution and renewal. Art is only one of Mayer Allen’s many careers. She is also a writer, producer and director.

Rancho Sueno: This maker is Texas-based, coming from little ol’ Lockhart. Rancho Sueno’s team are handmade manufacturers of electric chainstitched novelties and souvenirs.

Shea Johnson of Three Wolves Trading Post.

Three Wolves Trading Post: Shea Johnson’s passion for picking drove her to not only study early silversmithing methods, but to also become immersed in the history, culture and community that produced these works of art. Her collection focuses on antique and repurposed Southwestern pieces.

Vintage Social Club: Combining their love of design and preserving antique textiles, Kristen Jordan and Pamela Pope have created a signature collection line full of one-of-a-kind, truly unique pieces meant to be treasured forever.

Fall Show Musicians

Shopping at the Arbors is as much about fun and exploration as it is about kicking back and enjoying some fantastic live music on the stage. This fall, The Arbors has imported the talent from Nashville for a change.

The Arbors will host a daily Happy Hour from 3 pm to 6 pm during the fall show, with live music from various Nashville musicians. Here’s the lineup:

Kristina Murray will lead off on The Arbors stage this fall.

October 21 to 24 ― Kristina Murray

Georgia-bred, Nashville-based songwriter Kristina Murray plays Americana and country music steeped in troubadour storytelling, with a little Southern rock grit mixed in.

October 25 and 26 ― Charles Johnson

Pairing finger picked, driving guitar with his unique vocal delivery, Johnson offers up American folk, rock, and country music.

Frank Giovetti is not your typical Nashville artist.

October 27 and 28 ― Frank Giovetti

Nashville native Frank Giovetti is making music well outside of the city’s usual country genre. His music puts ambitious lyrics and feel-good grooves together.

October 29 and 30 ― Gabriel the Bull

Gabriel the Bull is teased as “if an arena rock band wrote a soundtrack for an epic western movie. . .” I guess you’ll just have to come out and see for yourself what this is all about.

It’s makers and musicians at The Arbors for this fall show.