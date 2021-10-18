Spending hours, or days on end browsing aisle after aisle of antique treasures in Round Top can be exhausting. It’s important to stay alert and fully caffeinated lest you miss out on the find of a lifetime. Luckily, there are plenty of worthy coffee spots in the Round Top region to pre-charge, or recharge at.

These are the Best Coffee Spots in Round Top for show season:

The porch at Round Top Coffee Shop is always welcoming and dressed for the season.

Round Top Coffee Shop

In the heart of downtown Round Top, Round Top Coffee Shop is a quintessential small town coffee shop. Open year-round, but especially busy during the show season, Round Top Coffee Shop offers coffee staples such as lattes and Americanos. A great central location makes it an easy place to stop while making your way from one venue to the other. Enjoy your brew on the porch at this Rummel Square stalwart, or take it to-go.

Mouthwatering coffee accompaniments at Lollipop Sweetshop

Lollitop Sweetshop

Also located in Rummel Square, the two-story candy shop is stocked full of nostalgic sweet treats and pastries. If you need more than a sugar boost, however, Lollitop Sweetshop also serves freshly brewed coffee all day long.

145 Sister’s espresso machine brews up fresh roasts from ExCess Field. (Photo by 145 Sisters).

145 Sisters at Excess I

Conveniently located in Excess Field I, 145 Sisters boasts a state-of-the-art espresso machine on-site, so they can can whip up a wide variety of hot or cold coffee drinks from the cherry-red coffee truck. Shop, caffeinate, repeat.

Wake up with help from Neon Moon’s hot coffee at one of their two locations in Round Top. (Photo by Neon Moon Coffee)

Neon Moon at The Halles and Blue Hills

The new Burton coffee shop headed to Round Top this October. Neon Moon will be serving up cups of joe at both The Halles and Blue Hills. Find Neon Moon at Blue Hills on the patio and the bar at The Halles from 9 am until 6 pm daily.

A welcome beacon for caffeine and pie lovers alike. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

Royers Pie Haven



Tucked under the sprawling oak trees of Henkel Square, Royers truly is a Pie Haven. Go for the pie but don’t sleep on Royer’s extensive coffee menu. Royers Pie Haven offers both hot and iced caffeine drinks. So whether you are hankering for a hot cup of coffee or a cool frappuccino to wash down your dessert, it’ll give you the boost you need to get back shopping. Pie and coffee truly is the meal of champs.

Bar W Grill

The sprawling tented venue of Bar W could be considered a town of its own with all its vendors and shoppers roaming the grounds. Just like any city, there needs to be a spot that serves up delicious food and beverages. The Bar W Grill will be serving up meals all day long, but for a caffeine fix, stop by in the morning for a cup of joe before heading off to wander the fields.

The Garden Co.’s gorgeous dining room offers a great retreat to unwind and grab brunch.

The Garden Co.



A garden retreat nestled away from the hecticness of the shopping, The Garden Co. offers full brunch, lunch and dinner menus. In Rummel Square, stop by for brunch and grab a cup of coffee to go along with your meal.

Latte Cafe

The Antiques Show has expanded beyond the city limits of Round Top. With locations in both La Grange and Columbus, Latte Cafe is a convenient go-to if staying outside of town. Latte Cafe serves up lattes (of course) and much more. Both locations have a full coffee and food menu, including coffee cake. You’ll leave properly caffeinated and prepared to shop.

Jackson’s Brew parked at The Arbors. (Photo by Jackson’s Brew).

Jackson’s Brew at The Arbors

A coffee shop on wheels, Jackson’s Brew will be parked at The Arbors this Fall Show. The full-service espresso and coffee truck is bringing a complete coffee shop to one of the biggest venues in the form of an adorable vintage blue and white truck.

Clementine Coffee & Cream at Marburger Farm

From the folks who bring the ‘cherry on top’ of Marburger Farm, Mary Had a Little Party will be debuting a new coffee truck this Fall Show. Clementine Coffee & Cream will be rolling onto the popular venue this October and will be serving up coffees from the vintage little truck.



