Camp For All — a nationally renowned camp for children and adults with challenging illnesses and special needs — raised nearly $240,000 to support its one-of-a-kind programs in Burton during its Fall Into Camp For All gala. Proceeds from the event will enable campers to attend Camp For All at little or no cost, and help the not-for-profit begin to recover from more than $2 million in losses incurred during the pandemic.

Held inside Camp For All’s award-winning Star Place indoor camping facility, attendees enjoyed hayrides, archery, music, interaction with barnyard animals and a live auction hosted by Nick Hinze.

The night’s most coveted item, an Italian cream cake, brought in over $4000. Kyle Marten tempts the auction crowd with his wheelbarrow o’ booze. Auctioneers with Nick Hinze work the crowd. An enthusiastic bidder joins in the auction fun.

The most coveted auction item of the evening was an Italian cream cake baked by Precinct Four Commissioner Joy Fuchs. The cake was so popular it resold three times – raising more than $4000. Funds were also raised via raffle tickets, which were sold for a shot at winning a $2000 American Express gift card. Additionally, guests were invited to purchase necessary camp supplies such as helmets and toilet paper.

“It was wonderful to see our camp filled with our longtime Washington County and surrounding area supporters and welcome new faces to our Campgrounds,” Camp For All president and CEO Pat Sorrells says. “As our first in-person gala since the pandemic started, it warmed my heart to share the magic of Camp together again.”

Camp For All President and CEO Pat Sorrells addresses the gala crowd. Camp For All supporters Kyle and Mindy Marten. Laurie and Jack Maddox Sandy and Dr. Gary Appelt. Fayette County’s Chief of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Craig Moreau and wife Jamie. Mike and Julie Taetz, John Lowery, Dena Wren and Laurie Lowery.

Opened in 1998 by two Houston physicians and a father of a child with cancer, Camp For All welcomes about 10,000 campers each year, providing one-of-a-kind experiences to individuals living with illnesses or special needs such as cancer, autism, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, heart disease, severe burns, lost limbs, cognitive challenges and more. At Camp For All, campers discover life through learning what they can do, as opposed to what they can’t.

The camp is recognized as a national leader in creating and providing life-changing experiences to the families that it serves. Camp For All partners with more than 65 other nonprofits to provide specialized programming at its facility in Burton and through ‘Camp For All 2U’, an award-winning outreach program that brings activities and programming to hospitals, schools and social service agencies.



Camp For All’s next fundraising event dubbed Camp For All Homecoming is scheduled for January 22. To learn more about this event, or to volunteer, or donate visit www.campforall.org