The opening of The Halles in Round Top last March represented an innovative marriage of media, design, antiquing and art. And so the Round Top diehards flocked — for high-energy, elevated shopping days and foodie-and-music filled nights. With its robust fall antiques show lineup, this gateway to Round Top has much more in store.

Among those stepping up as sponsors for The Halles’ fall iteration — spun around its hospitality Pavilion and seven handsome Halles — is heritage American paint brand Benjamin Moore, founded 1883. (Check out a brief history of the 138 year-old paint company here and Benjamin Moore’s guide to the psychology of color here.)

Thrillingly, Benjamin Moore is throwing its much anticipated Color of the Year 2022 Texas Party at The Halles. It will be held Wednesday, October 27 by invitation or with a Halles VIP Experience ticket. The paint masters are also showcasing their Colors of Round Top Collection at The Halles.

Presented in cities around the country, this region’s announcement party is typically held in Louisiana (a recent reveal of The Color of the Year took place at the New Orleans Museum of Art). This year, Benjamin Moore stepped up and added a Texas announcement celebration. And where else but the town that is the mecca for antiques and design seekers, none other than Round Top. The paint company is partnering in this decor-minded soirée with PaperCity, Round Top Publishers and The Halles.

Also in a nod to their long-standing relationships with ASID Chapters, Benjamin Moore offers two CEUs open to either Texas Gulf Coast Houston Chapter ASID members, or DFW, San Antonio, and Austin Chapter ASID members, respectively led by Benjamin Moore’s Annie Miranda-Sommers and Allison Berry (invitation only, through Benjamin Moore). The topic revolves around The Color of the Year 2022, and the newly launched Colors of Round Top, unveiled for the first time, with the national announcement at The Halles.

First a little background. For The Colors of Round Top, Benjamin Moore approached Houston designer Mary Lambrakos of Lambrakos Studio, who made a series of road trips to craft a palette of 70 Benjamin Moore paint colors inspired by the land, history, nature and sights of the charming small Texas town and its environs. Hint: Locales from Festival Hill to the oldest structure in Fayette County provided material for the designer’s eye.

“The Colors of Round Top is an inquiry into understanding the soul of a place in its particular palette that naturally arises from the landscape,” says Lambrakos, who will be the keynote speaker at the Color of the Year reveal.

The Colors of Round Top Collection’s Inspirations

Moores Fort, Rummel Square, 1831: The oldest structure in Lafayette County, imbued with history and nuanced with soft gray colors, provided readings translated into Benjamin Moore colors by sampling tones from the old fort’s wood, stone and mortar.

“Magnifying the color composition by revealing the multiplicity of colors within, I invoked a sense of place, history, and its shifting beauty over time,” Lambrakos says. “Memory and mortar, informed by the early 19th-century building’s structural element provided inspiration.”

Edythe Bates Old Chapel, Round Top Festival Institute: This intimate palette is bold and moody in tone. Reflective of the sacred building, these colors, including an atmospheric mauve, dialogue with the architecture and the structure while the Texas sky’s swatch of blue elevates the eye.

Palette of Nature: Flora and fauna, not only temporal and seasonal but locational, gave rise to swaths of Benjamin Moore colors inspired by the beautiful, bucolic and rolling farmland of this singular region halfway between Houston and Austin.

Color and Architecture: Shades were surveyed from buildings both historic and from today’s tradition of rural America, including barns and vernacular farm structures, as well as the iconic 19th-century architecture that informs this hamlet founded by German settlers in 1870. In this designer’s vision, the complexity of a single color takes its character across a myriad of locations: green siding of a Victorian gingerbread cottage, encircled by green trellises and green shutters; the reddish browns of brick walls, pavement and doors offset by buff-colored window sills. All form the unique expression of architectural flourishes in varied colors that allow a house to express its structure in magical, minute detail, thus underscoring the intricacies of ornamentation.

Visitors to The Halles VIP Pavilion will have the opportunity to see Benjamin Moore’s The Colors of Round Top made visible. Lambrakos is highlighting the handsome wood of The Halles barn-like structure, creating an abstract, syncopated rhythm that the designer sees as equal parts Ellsworth Kelly, Carlos Cruz-Diez and Sol LeWitt, with a dose of Mondrian.

Secure your VIP tickets to the Round Top party of the fall, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, featuring the much anticipated reveals of the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2022, and The Colors of Round Top, here.

The Halles, 1465 N. Texas Highway 237, Round Top, Saturday, October 16 to Saturday, October 30, 9 am to 6 pm daily, thehalles.com.