This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.

Kristin Mullen Designs pulled back the curtain on The Winter Palace shopping experience at the Blue Hills venue this past Saturday to kick off the start of the Fall Antiques Show. Early shoppers have been delighted by a fantastical display of antiques, artisanal pieces and seasonal decor.

Mullen’s fall spectacle includes a mélange of giftable goods, including hand-painted pumpkins, whimsical objets d’ art from John Derian and Christmas ornaments accented with antique ribbons. Classic hostess gifts — including a colorful assortment of linen hammam towels and Kristin Mullen Designs‘ signature candles — are also on hand.

To wrap it all up, Mullen has teamed up with Fort Worth-based calligrapher and illustrator Catherine Cartie to create a selection of beautiful blue and white Nutcracker-themed gift paper, tags and more.

Themed holiday gift wrap collabs come from Kristin Mullen Designs x Catherine Cartie

If you’re looking to add Mullen’s signature new traditional style to your home, you can shop pieces from her favorite artists including Diane Rome Smith, and a fantastic assortment of hand-painted decorative boxes and framed art by Nancy Fechtel. Beautifully monogrammed occasional chairs from J. Wilkinson Chair Company are also on display alongside European antique furnishings curated by Mullen.

Escape to Kristin Mullen Design’s world of luxury and fantasy at her space in ‘Barn E’ at Blue Hills through October 30 during the fall antiques show. Can’t make it to Round Top this season? Take heart, Mullen will be sharing live footage and shoppable links on her Instagram account throughout the fall show.