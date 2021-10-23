Round Top’s best and brightest turned out in force to support Ginger Barber Interior Design’s passion project at a benefit for Habitat For Horses co-hosted by Paul Michael Company at the Market Hill shopping venue. The Roundup at Round Top event raised nearly $70,000 for Habitat For Horses, a nonprofit organization dedicated to equine rescue and rehabilitation.

Abused and neglected horses are taken in by Habitat and rehabilitated by expert care givers at its idyllic facility in Alvin. Once healthy in body, mind and spirit, horses and donkeys can be adopted by loving families. The charity also organizes equine encounters between humans and Habitat’s four-legged residents for emotional support. Horses that are beyond their working years are taken to Habitat’s Sanctuary at Rag Time Ranch in North Texas to be provided with peaceful, loving care for the remainder of their lives.

Bob and Thor graze happily at the Habitat For Horses facility in Alvin.

Partygoers were greeted at the Market Hill entrance by Bob and Thor, two rescues from Habitat for Horses, before moving inside to enjoy drinks, dinner and socializing. Chef Gino of Market Hill’s acclaimed restaurant Duo Modern prepared an open-concept culinary line complete with several of Duo’s signature menu items, including beef short ribs, baked salmon, parmesan risotto and garden-fresh mixed vegetables and salads.

Gorgeous spread by Duo Modern

The Roundup at Round Top brought together a smattering of designers, artists, foodies and philanthropists to shop, dine, drink and participate in a silent auction. Auction items included pieces donated by Round Top favorites such as Bella’s Candles, Renouveau Antiques, Susan Horne Antiques, The Frenchie, Junk Gypsy and Paul Meyer Studios as well as luxurious getaways to Spread Oaks Ranch and MountainSide retreat in Park City, Utah.

Gretchen Carr of Bellas Candles, Bob Davis and Leslie de la Mora. Debbie Gunn, Vandi Hodges, Danette Scheffler and Mary Lynn Khater Madelyn Paterson and Ashley Radack of Renouveau. Michelle Peach, Melissa and Mandy Garcia at Vincent Peach. Rory Johnston, Virginia Doyle and Sammi Schoelman. Cathy and Brad Mitchell. Bryan McRae and Wimberly Tribble. Jenny Dixon, Katelin Buescher, Katy Bader, Scott Smith and Jan Zweegers.

Outside the restaurant, recording artist Kimberly Dunn dazzled the crowd with an upbeat mix of country favorites and original songs while guests shopped Market Hill’s premier mix of vendors including Recoop Designs, Antica, Elephant Walk Antiques, Vincent Peach, Sacred Heart and many more.

Kimberly Dunn wowed the crowd with her energetic performance.

“It was a wonderful evening in Round Top benefiting an organization near and dear to my heart,” venerated Houston-based interior designer and vice president of Habitat For Horses Ginger Barber tells RoundTop.com. “We’re thankful for the team at Paul Michael Company for donating the space and Duo for serving fabulous food for our guests. It really made the night unique and we are so grateful for everyone that attended, bid on the silent auction and supported Habitat for Horses.”