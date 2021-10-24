This article is partner/promoted content and is not produced by the editorial staff.

While it now boasts five of the Top 12 largest cities in the United States, Texas’ small town charm should be not be overlooked. In fact, it’s more priceless than ever. One of Texas’ best small town charmers can be found not far from Round Top — and less than 50 minutes from Austin.

Smithville is the name of this small town standout. Located between Bastrop and La Grange, it’s about 35 minutes from Round Top. This is a place big on downhome hospitality and packed with plenty to do. It’s easy to see why Smithville has even been crowned the Busiest Small Town in Texas.

Get ready to slow down. Smithville is a golf cart community.

There’s a fun event planned nearly every month of the year in Smithville. There are community-wide garage sales every fall on the first Saturday in October. Then every spring, there’s Jamboree Smithville. This highlight of the calendar is a three night celebration held every April at Riverbend Park, which is nestled along the scenic Colorado River. It’s the largest festival in Smithville, attracting thousands to the area for three nights of live music, a livestock show, a parade down one of Texas’ most quintessential Main Streets, and arts and crafts throughout downtown.

Other annual events include the Casino Night in July and the Smithville Wingfest and Chili Cook-a-roo in September. Photographers from around the state come for Texas Photo Festival. There is the nostalgic Airing of the Quilts and Tour of Homes. Each December visitors flock to Smithville for its annual Festival of Lights and Lighted Parade. This year marks the festival’s 30-year anniversary.

There is always something to do in Smithville, from live music to festivals.

Want more? Did you know Smithville is the first Film Friendly Community designated by the Texas Film Commission? The charming town is filled with beautiful and historic homes, including the Hope Floats house, where the Julia Roberts and Harry Connick Jr. movie was filmed. It’s easy to get lost in the historic architecture of this unique town, which includes gingerbread clapboards and stately neoclassicals with their heavy white columns and dreamy upper balconies.

This small Texas town even has its own Cultural District that focuses on arts and entertainment, music and theater. Smithville is a great place to explore artisan crafts with boutiques and antique stores galore. Hit Consuela’s for unique bags and accessories — and Indigo Apothecary Botanical for feel-good finds. Smithville General Store is full of small town charm, or peruse Golden Girls Boutique and the eclectic Mosaic’s Art & Home.

From cocktail hour to nightlife, Smithville has it all.

Smithville’s restaurant scene really satisfies after a day of shopping and sightseeing.

Smithville even has its own historic Main Street, lined with lots of great places to eat like Back Door Cafe, Zimmerhanzel’s BBQ, Fat Cat Cafe & Lounge, Carne Lenta, Your Mom’s, Olde World Bakery, Comfort Cafe and many more restaurants sure to satisfy whatever you’re craving. And yes, Smithville’s night life is robust with Front Room Wine Bar, Rio’s Social House and lots of live music.

There are so many reasons to come and check out this small town treasure. There is convenient access to the Colorado River and Buescher State Park. It’s also a certified golf cart community. Yes, you can park your car and just scoot around on a cart. How’s that for small town appeal?

Smithville is all about a big small town experience. Check out Smithville’s full website to find out much more.