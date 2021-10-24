Rancho Pillow has emerged as more than a place to rest your pretty head after a long day of antiques shopping. Way more than a comfortable place to kick back by the fire with friends. This is a Round Top destination all its own, with shopping, dining and musical entertainment. And that’s certainly the case during this Fall Antiques Show.

While the dining event known as Feasts in Field, featuring Cordon Bleu trained New Orleans chef Ana Castro, is off the table for the fall unless you already made reservations ― the two night dining experience planned for this Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26 sold out long ago ― you can put it on your calendar and make plans to attend the next one in March.

But there is plenty more to do at Rancho Pillow this fall.

A Current Affair at Rancho Pillow

The acclaimed A Current Affair is making its debut in the Southwest. In Round Top. This three day premier vintage shopping event will be held on the 20 acre grounds surrounding Rancho Pillow’s hotel.

Founded in 2010 by Richard Wainwright, owner of NEW/FOUND vintage concept studio, A Current Affairhas drawn love from the fashion and design communities for its shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and Tokyo.

Tickets are required for entry to Round Top’s A Current Affair. It all begins with a first look private shopping event this Sunday, October 24 from 3 pm to 7 pm. That costs $50 to get a jump on the competition. It will be followed by all-day shopping on both Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26 from 11 am to 7 pm with a $10 admission charge. “Featuring pieces from all over the world, this traveling vintage extravaganza will feature items hand-selected from A Current Affair’s Brooklyn retail shop ARCADE, heritage staples from Santa Fe Vintage, designer finds from Texas’ own Garment Modern, and an array of fine and estate jewelry from Circa1700 and others,” promotional materials note. “Shoppers can expect to find unique pieces, from denim to diamonds, coupled with live music and an onsite installation by artist Hiroko Watanabe.”

Big Hat Magic’s Teressa Foglia is bringing a container filled with hats to Rancho Pillow.

Rancho Mercado

Rancho Pillow is bringing the Big Hat Magic of Los Angeles-based hatmaker Teressa Foglia back to its field. Foglia just opened a new shop in Nashville as well. For Round Top, Foglia is bringing a container of hats that she will customize on site. Rancho Mercado will be open this Sunday, October 24 from 3 pm to 7 pm — and on Monday, October, 25 and Tuesday, October 26 from 11 am to 7 pm. Foglia also will be taking private appointments from Sunday, October 24 through Saturday, October 30.

Paul Cauthen takes to the barn stage at Rancho Pillow.

The Barn Sessions

This Friday night, October 29, Rancho Pillow will host the first in its series of Barn Sessions at Rancho Pillow. Expect live music, drinks and a vintage market. Nikki Lane and Paul Cauthen will be playing on the barn porch stage with spectators watching from the field. The Highway Queen’s very own High Class Hillbilly vintage collection will be available. There also will be a market with Lane’s vintage dealer friends alongside Paul and Elizabeth Cauthen’s House of Velvet Rose, a collection inspired by the love of music, fashion, art and travel. Tate Farms of Rockwall, Texas will be on hand feeding visitors chuckwagon style ― offering farm-fresh food. While Rancho bartenders will be mixing things up at the Rose Bar. The gates open at 2 pm for shopping food and drinks. The music starts at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Rancho Pillow is certainly bringing it for the fall.