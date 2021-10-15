This is promoted/partner content that is not produced by the editorial staff.

Built in 1920, a charming Fayette County landmark could now be yours. The Old Park Lodge stands just steps away from the shores of 2,000 acre Lake Fayette, and was a prosperous bait store, boat storage and restaurant at one time. Now, this rare gem is for sale.

The property located at 1013 Park Prairie Road, in bucolic Fayetteville, includes many sought-after amenities, including 25 boat storage units, a store and restaurant, along with the mostly singe-story original homestead. Which has many appealing, modern architectural elements, as well as a low maintenance metal roof.

The Old Park Lodge boasts a low maintenance and architecturally pleasing metal roof.

The home was originally built in the 1920s and retains much of its historic character with a modern addition. The entry hall is filled with nostalgic charm, lined with clapboard wood. The loft space upstairs would make a perfect second den, bedroom or home office. And there is a formal dining just off the open kitchen.

The three bedroom, three bath home, which is zoned to Fayette schools, features oak flooring and a huge family room addition with soaring ceilings. Located on 1.25 acres with huge oak and pecan trees, and within view of the blue lake, this is a one-of-a-kind country estate that anyone would love to have in their family. It’s a spot that generation after generation could enjoy.

The quaint and historic entry hall of the 1920-built house shows off its charm.

There are three little lodges as well, with shared his and hers bathrooms. After a few upgrades these could add to the income potential of this rare property. Better yet, it is located just 90 minutes drive from Houston, making it the perfect weekend getaway from the big city. Escape to tranquility at the lake, or run a small business on your property, and be only five minutes from downtown Fayetteville and just 15 minutes from the charming, happening Round Top, which is always in need of more lodging options during the antiques shows. The choice is yours.

Listed for sale at $720,000, this multi purpose country estate deserves to be explored. For more information or to take a virtual tour visit Hart Land Real Estate.