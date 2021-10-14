The forward-thinking folks who run Fayette County have successfully lobbied the Texas Department of State Health Services to set up not one, but two COVID vaccination sites during the Fall Round Top Antiques & Design Show. The easily accessed outposts will offer first or second shots — and booster jabs. All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be available.

Craig Moreau, Fayette County’s chief of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, has worked tirelessly with the state to set up vaccination sites at the following locations:

The Big Red Barn, 475 State Highway 237, Carmine on October 26 to 28, from 10 am to 2 pm.

St. Johns Lutheran Church of Warrenton, 4446 S State Highway 237, Round Top this Friday, October 15, from 11 am to 3 pm.

County Judge Joe Weber, a no-nonsense former Marine Lieutenant General, believes that COVID-19 is here to stay, and has long advocated personal responsibility (don’t go out if you’re sick) and vaccines to combat the deadly virus. The county set up a small vaccination site in Warrenton during the 2021 spring antiques show to encourage inoculations following the devastating cancellation of the 2020 fall show due to the pandemic. County officials recognize that a COVID-free population is one of the paths to unhindered shows going forward and they support the expanded vaccination effort.

People in need of a vaccine can register on the spot. The shots are free and no insurance is required.