This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.

Fickle International owner Lori Smithers’ story began, as many Round Top success stories do, with her mother.

“When I was young, I would go with my mother to antique stores and rummage for treasures,” Smithers remembers. “As a young adult I would go to Warrenton and roam the fields for days and days. I just fell in love and always fantasized about being a part of it.”

Smithers took the first step toward making her dream a reality when she became a vendor at the Texas Rose Show about 14 years ago.

“(That first show) was amazing!” Smithers says. “I just loved getting to be friends with the other vendors and customers. Being part of the Round Top community has changed my life forever. That show holds a special place in my heart.”

Following the Texas Rose Show, Smithers peddled her wares at various Round Top venues, including The Rendezvous and Zapp Hall before landing as a vendor at The Compound, where she has chosen to create a new permanent home.

Her choice of The Compound as the site of her latest brick-and-mortar location dubbed The White Barn was driven by the level of quality that the venue consistently draws. She was assured that her own high standards would be matched by the other vendors and continue to lure in clients seeking rarefied goods including Fickle International’s mix of antique furniture, objets d’ art and other wares from Europe. “I am just so thrilled to be open,” Smithers says. “It’s beautiful. It’s landscaped just like in my dreams, and all I want is for people to enjoy it as much as I do. We just finished installing the fountain I picked up in Spain a few years ago and I couldn’t be happier.”

The White Barn at The Compound will host a variety of vendors that are sure to please even the most fickle of customers during the upcoming Round Top fall antiques show. Rosana Rosales of Paulita Carlotta will be on hand to showcase her custom fashion and jewelry designs. Régine Calvet of Du Temps d’Alice will be bringing her collection of vintage French and American jewelry and fashion accessories, including pieces from Chanel and Hermés.

Offerings of French antiques, pottery and indoor plants from the venerable Houston-based antiques retailer Jardin de France will also be available at The White Barn. HH Walker and Company out of North Carolina will be bringing a special mix of custom lighting and European antiques, and The Cuckoo’s Nest from Kelly McGuigan and Kevin Scanlon showcases its clean, modern take on design with beautiful antique case pieces from Sweden, Italy and Belgium, along with large scale accessories and custom-made tables.

Looking for fine art? Lynette Harrison of Harrison Fine Art will have her mix of abstract and figural oil paintings on offer, along with vintage, modern and antique furnishings for purchasing and admiring. M. Fowler has also been invited to the barn, and will be showing a portion of unique, eclectic collection of European antiques, art, lighting and furniture. Brocante French Antiques rounds out the mix with an assortment of antique French and European country furniture and décor, and gleaming copper kitchenware.

The White Barn at The Compound will be open from October 16 to October 30 during the fall show. Its hours will run from 9:30 am to 6 pm daily during the show. Antique lovers also will be able to shop at The White Barn year-round Thursdays to Saturdays, from 10 am to 5 pm, outside of the show seasons.

For even more on Fickle International and its new White Barn at The Compound, click here.