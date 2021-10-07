The latest addition to Round Top’s newest shopping destination is a killer combination of fashion, jewelry, and home goods curated by Tutu & Lilli’s Melissa Ellis. The newly expanded space dubbed The Store, is expected to welcome a flock of new fans at the rapidly approaching fall antiques show (October 14 to 31) along with fellow Round Top Village artisans, making the charming, casita style shopping venue a true creative hub with distinctive items to buy.

Here are the vendors, designers and makers you’ll find at Round Top Village:

The Store is laid out in sections featuring an array of new and beloved brands.

The Store

Melissa Ellis has moved from her original location in Rolland Square (formerly Rummel Square), holding the grand opening a couple of weeks ago, of her newest Tutu & Lilli location in Round Top Village, called The Store. She installed her other Tutu & Lilli and MUSE Collective jewelry showroom inside Melissa Ellis Fine Arts Gallery in Henkel Square last year, along with original art, you can find her line of flowy and feminine tops which come in a kaleidoscope of colors, there as well. These tops are even washable and drip dry for the ultimate ease. Plus, they’re easily packable and ready for fall and winter layering.

Ellis’ MUSE Collective jewelry line, which is designed with her co-owner and sister, Shelley Ulm, will also be on display at The Store. But, that’s not all. Not by a long shot.

“The Store is about four times bigger than our previous location, and we’re so happy to be a part of Round Top Village,” Melissa Ellis tells RoundTop.com.

The Store is filled with unexpected finds as well. The spa section has slippers, soaps, and P. J. Harlow pajamas. The pet section has a selection of bowls and treats, and beaded collars. While the baby area has precious baby gowns by Ellis’ Cloud-Mine collection, Angel Dear swaddles, and snuggly Bla Bla hand-knitted Peruvian dolls. You’ll find glassware, bitters and Ellis Motel cocktail mixes in the bar section of The Store. And, don’t forget the home décor and gourmet items like TRUFF truffle oil products and cheese boards.

The bar section filled with recipes and cocktail mixes from the Ellis Motel.

There’s a lot in store at The Store, from MUSE Collective jewelry to home goods.

For more on Tutu & Lilli and Muse Collective, check out RoundTop.com’s recent feature.

Here’s What Else You’ll Find At Round Top Village

Richard Schmidt Jewelry’s ornate blue topaz cuff in sterling show how distinctive his pieces are.

Richard Schmidt Jewelry

The gallery and studio of Richard Schmidt are not to be missed. His Texas and Southwest inspired silver jewelry have become statement pieces in many wardrobes. Modern and rugged, they are crafted in silver and gold, and studded with remarkable turquoise, coral, and brilliant semi-precious stones. His team also has Simple Rags, their wardrobe staples for women, which are both fashionable and trendy.

Courtney Barton

While her original showroom is in Houston, Courtney Barton loves the Texas charm of her wraparound porch at Round Top Village. That’s where you’ll find all her passions in one place — from vintage furnishings to pillows and throws, from tabletop decor to accessories and jewelry.

Bella’s Candles

Curated by Gretchen Carr, these are hand poured, luxuriously triple scented candles. This fascinating and upscale take on candles uses vintage silver vessels as well as glass. Bella’s Candles are made to be a special gift or keepsake. Coming in unforgettable scents like Moroccan Amber, Marseille Fig and French Quarter Gardenia, these candles are bound to take you on a trip of imagination. For the whole story, check out RoundTop.com’s recent recent feature.

Cottonseed Trading Company

Husband and wife time team Marsha and David Smith love objects with a history. And their new store is filled with American-made goods and one-of-a-kind vintage and antique finds. Cottonseed Trading Company specializes in primitives and American farmhouse antiques.

The fascinating collection of makers, designers and artisans that can now be found at Round Top Village give it real drawing power. It is easy to imagine this center becoming a new Round Top staple.