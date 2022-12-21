Round Top’s 2023 Night at the Theater Gala is scheduled for February 25, and it is already nearing a sellout. Consider yourself warned. The black-tie event turned into a tremendous success last year when more than 300 guests were ushered behind the red curtains at Windy Knoll in Round Top for the gala benefiting the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater, which is now in phase one of construction.

The 2023 event hopes to surpass the more than $500,000 which was raised last year. All proceeds go towards the Fayetteville Community Center and Performance Theatre project. That’s why you won’t want to miss out on the 2023 party being held at Windy Knoll once again.

To secure a table or seats at the gala, call Joan Herring at (713) 818-9766 or email here [email protected]. All proceeds will go toward the renovation and construction of an addition to the historic E.J. Knesek Building. This historic theater dates back to 1875 and is found in Fayetteville’s charming town square.

It’s time to purchase tables and sponsorship levels for Fayette Community Center Night at the Theatre Gala.

The big event will kickoff at 4:30 pm on Saturday, February 25 at Windy Knoll (9501 Laird Road in Round Top). Supporters and attendees will enjoy a seated four-course dinner, with both live and silent auction items. The dress is theatre chic and black tie optional.

The purchase of tables, as well as many sponsorship levels remain available. If you are considering end-of-year charitable giving opportunities, this one will help boost the whole Texas countryside community for decades to come.

The Fayetteville Theater Renovation

The Fayetteville Historic Preservation Board has been hard at work planning the best way to preserve the look and feel of the original Fayetteville Theater building, while making sure it mets the safety and efficiency standards of today. Phase one construction on the project is already underway.

Fayetteville Community Center and Performance Theatre is set to preserve the original 1875 structure, adding renewed life and as a community hub

Constructed in 1875 on the northwest corner of Fayetteville’s historic square, the E.J. Knesek building has been a testament to the area’s earliest Czech immigrants. It was home to the town’s first newspaper Vestnik and later the Fayetteville Fact newspaper as well. It also once housed the Buck Horn Saloon, with its dance hall occupying the second floor. Now the building’s nearly century-and-a-half presence will be bolstered to add even more to the community.

Gaeke Construction Company of Giddings has begun work on the theater project. First by shoring up the foundation, updating the siding, doors and windows, and preparing the first floor of the historic building for occupancy. It’s all part of the first phase of the multi-phase restoration and construction project.

Of course, a new theater is also planned. It will attach to the back of the original two-story building. The planned 150 seat theater will include a catering kitchen along with public rooms for meetings, community gatherings, conferences and other special occasions.

To get a sneak peek at the entire project, check out the full brochure at FayettevilleCommunityCenter.org.