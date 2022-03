More than 300 guests were ushered behind the red curtains at Windy Knoll in Round Top for “A Night at the Theater” themed gala benefiting the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater project.

In a taste of what’s to come, gala co-chairs Joan Herring and Wendy Burks treated the audience to plenty of champagne, dramatic performances from an acting troupe and the dulcet tones of the Texas A&M University String Quartet. All while the lucky attendees dined on catered meal prepared by Houston-based Ballroom at Bayou Place.

1 3 Mirth and bubbles: the “Champagne Diva” ensured no guest was empty handed. Photography by Johnny Than 2 3 The Texas A&M University String Quartet 3 3 High drama: an acting troupe lead by Keller O’Malley delighted gala guests.

Dinner segued into a lively auction that began with the sale of a glass of tap water, which earned a top bid of $1,500. The most coveted item was a one week stay at Casa de Las Brisas, a private Puerto Vallarta villa, which netted $50,000 in an even split between two bidders. And no Round Top area auction would be complete without at least one antique. In this case, a mid-18th century flintlock pistol donated by Compound vendor Axe Antiques.

The event, which brought in more than $500,000, marks the first fundraising effort for the $3.5 million Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater project. Proceeds will go toward the renovation and construction of an addition to the historic 1875-era E.J. Knesek Building in Fayetteville’s charming town square.

The planned 150 seat theater will include a catering kitchen and public rooms for meetings, community gatherings, conferences and special occasions. Construction on the multi-phase project is set to begin this fall.

1 19 Matt & Marla Hurley, Beth Weishuhn, Andy Johnson. Photography by Johnny Than 2 19 Wendy Burks, James Dick and Joan Herring. 3 19 Joan Herring, Kalli O’Malley & Terry Giles, Wendy Burks 4 19 Kathy Young, Melissa Roberts, Linda Plant 5 19 Julie Haus & Jason Alkire 6 19 Sally & Norman Reynolds 7 19 David & Susan Lummis 8 19 Reenie & Kent Collins 9 19 Laurie & Scott West 10 19 Brian & Norelle Becker 11 19 Mary & Evan Quiros 12 19 Judy & Tom Hill 13 19 Jessica & Glenn Turner 14 19 Peter & Katherine Fluor, Jr 15 19 Gaylon Gullquist & Gary Thomas 16 19 Brenda & Judge Joe Weber 17 19 Mary Le & Arne Johnson 18 19 Shay Calhoun & Kirksey Gregg 19 19 Sam & Denise Malone

For more information on the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater, go to www.FayettevilleCommunityCenter.org