Round Top and the surrounding areas are an epicenter for antiques and other fabulous finds, but did you know that it’s also home to several exceptional nonprofits that serve the local community? These groups pair big dreams with generosity and extend helping hands to those who need it most.

Let’s take a closer look at local organizations that have turned passion into action in the Round Top area and find out how you can get involved.

Camp For All

Located in Burton, Camp For All provides a tranquil setting for a truly barrier-free camp experience. The camp is uniquely designed to serve kids and adults with multiple challenges. Whether on-site or through one of its “Camp for All 2U” programs, this nonprofit is shining a bright light on the abilities of campers near and far.

Turtle Wing Foundation

Turtle Wing Foundation founder DeAnn Hooper and her son Jack.

Living in the beautiful Texas countryside has endless benefits, but it also comes with the challenge of limited access to specialized resources. Turtle Wing Foundation helps individuals with learning challenges in rural areas achieve their full potential by providing access to a shared network of emotional, educational and therapeutic resources.

Turtle Wing meets high-level needs in a hometown setting from its location in Schulenberg.

The Boys and Girls Club of Champion Valley

Care at work: after school programs offered by BGCCV support children and parents.

Hard work is no stranger to those living in the Round Top region, which often means that parents need extra support in caring for their children. The Boys and Girls Club of Champion Valley (BGCCV) is fulfilling that need and so much more at its clubs in Columbus, Schulenberg and Weimar. Through programs and services that promote development, the BGCCV is growing a sense of competence, belonging, usefulness and influence for the region’s youth.

One of the many core offerings is a structured arts program to cultivate creativity and cultural awareness.

Round Top Festival Institute

Bastion for the arts: students practice at Festival Hill.

For the past 50 years, the Round Top Festival Institute has provided a forum to train and educate young musicians and has delighted the community with a variety of presentations and performances including ballet, opera and drama at the famed Festival Hill performance hall and gardens. A true hub for the humanities, the Round Top Festival Institute also houses a collection of rare books, historic manuscripts, archival materials, music and objects.

Fayetteville Community Center and Performance Theater

Work in progress: location for the new Fayetteville Community Center and Performance Theater.

This in-progress project aims to meld performing arts, historic preservation, and a new cultural and community nexus in Fayetteville’s charming town square. The 1875 era E.J. Knesek Building was acquired in 2019 by a group of citizens and business owners who came together to found a nonprofit to make the new center possible.

Plans are in place to transform the space into a 150-seat theater with a catering kitchen and public rooms for meetings. Fayetteville Community Center and Performance Theater will host community gatherings, conferences and other special events.

How To Get Involved

Much more information about these nonprofits will be showcased at The Halles events venue during the Round Top Spring Antiques & Design Show from March 19 to 30. Or contact RoundTop.com’s Arts and Charity liaison Jamie Moreau at [email protected].