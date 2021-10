This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff.

Bluejack National unspools over 767 acres of picturesque rolling hill in Montgomery, Texas, and is home to the first Tiger Woods-designed golf course in the United States. This true retreat land is less than an hour from Downtown Houston — and just over an hour from Round Top.

This master-planned community has been hailed as being home to one of the top residential courses anywhere by the likes of Golfweek. The golf bible ranks Bluejack National the No. 1 residential golf course in Texas, and the ninth ranked one in the entire United States. But the award-winning golf is only one of the community’s major draws.

The newest one is a state-of-the-art spa and wellness center called The Sanctuary. Inspired by Bluejack’s natural serene setting the need for wellbeing, balance and beauty, this is a true mecca for a healthy and vibrant lifestyle.

Set among a graceful grove of emerging pines, The Sanctuary invokes a calm state of mind, body and heart. Unwind, heal, revive and rejuvenate with an exceptional array of wellness and fitness offerings, massage therapies, plus body and beauty treatments.

Families, empty nesters and golf fanatics alike come to Bluejack in search of a pristine, laidback and care-free lifestyle — and the unparalleled setting helps add to that. Bluejack is equal parts pristinely manicured grounds, blended in seamlessly with true nature.

The soft terrain of its rolling hills suggests a vacation to Augusta, or even the fairways of Hilton Head’s Sea Pines, with homes tucked quietly amongst shady mature trees.

In many ways, Bluejack National brings the type of nature that Round Top regulars love. Only in a unique setting all its own.

Luxury living at its finest.

With 35 acres of fishing lakes, and seven miles of hiking, biking and running trails, this an outdoor wonderland for all. For parents or grandparents, the appeal of getting the kids into this kind of natural environment is undeniable. Bluejack is a place where they’ll often willingly give up screen time.

The Fort is one of the unexpected centers of life at Bluejack National. There are resort-style swimming pools including a waterpark with its own 150-foot-long water slide. Plus, a replica baseball field known as Mini Fenway. No, really. This is a wiffle ball dream come true ― with its own Green Monster wall. Other amenities include a basketball court, football field, a canoeing lake, pottery room, two bowling lanes, tennis and pickleball courts, walk-up dining and a game/media room.

There is even a fully lit 10-hole par 3 course dubbed The Playgrounds. It remains lighted until midnight, which is especially valuable in the summertime. Even the hottest Texas days need not stop you from golfing. Kids and grandkids often never want to leave the oasis that is Bluejack National. And who can blame them?

The private residence options include a mix of cottages, villas and custom estate homes with an array of elegant turnkey residential options throughout the undulating property.

Inside one of The Cottages with its open layout, perfect for families and entertaining.

Bluejack Builders introduced the Lake Villas last year ― a limited collection of homes nestled near the water and conveniently located a quick walk away from all the family-friendly amenities at The Fort. There are only a handful of those remaining to customize.

The next generation of Cypress and Redbud Cottages are also now available. These four-bedroom, four and half bath, two story homes are designed with families in mind, and they are packed with all the modern perks you could need.

But there are more wonders to discover at Bluejack too. Casual Comfort Stations are scattered around the property, ensuring that you’re always close to a respite. Blake Cottage provides local sliced fresh fruit, a selection of sweet and salty treats, and an assortment of beverages.

The Jerky Shack serves up savory homemade beef jerky and pulled pork seasoned with Bluejack’s own proprietary spices. Cool down with a Bluejack beverage, or warm up by the fire with whiskey on tap, or a cocktail from the full bar.

Casual ambience with resort style amenities help set Bluejack apart.

At the Lemon Drop, situated between the first tee and ninth green, you can find refreshments before hitting the first tee, or when making the turn. Tee up with lemon-infused drinks, some munchies and perhaps a few boozy popsicles.

Along with these relaxed comfort stations, the club’s restaurant and full-service bar bring seasonal menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner with indoor and outdoor seating available to take in the seasons.

The amenities of this private resort-style community make for an ideal landing pad for busy families who like to do things together. This is a place where lifetime memories are made, and serenity is found in a one-of-a-kind natural setting. The type of setting that even inspired Tiger Woods.

If you are fan of Round Top’s charm, Bluejack will similarly impress. It is also a special world of its own.

From its estate homes and Lake Villas to its Cypress and Red Bud Cottages situated amongst the pines and those stately, namesake Bluejack oaks, Bluejack National just may be calling your family home.

For more information, call 281.475.2166 or visit bluejacknational.com.