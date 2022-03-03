The Texas Women’s League is inviting everyone to kick up their heels at their Spring Charity Gala this Saturday, March 5 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Pavilion. Dinner will be catered by Bellville’s famed Twenty-Two North Holland restaurant. After dinner, you can dance the night away to the Newzboys Band.

Individual tickets to the Texas Women’s League Gala start at $150.

Enter bids now for the auction closing this Saturday evening.

The silent auction organized by Buck Up Auctions is currently open. A wide variety of goodies are available this spring, from camp experiences to cupcakes to a chance to skip the La Grange Elementary carpool line for an entire year. Go here to view auction items and place bids.

Proceeds from the spring charity gala will be used to fund grants for local nonprofit organizations that the Texas Women’s League supports including ARTS, Turtle Wing Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Champion Valley, Round Top Family Library, Round Top Festival Institute and many more.