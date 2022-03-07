On any whirlwind trip to the antiques mecca of Texas, there’s no need to go hungry in Round Top. You’ve just got to know where to look. Round Top’s Best Restaurants run the gamut from steakhouses and fine dining retreats to bakeries and barbecue.

The ever-growing dining options in these tiny hamlets in Texas antiques country are as much fun to explore as the amazing antiques, fashion and design finds you may be seeking.

Of course the Round Top Antiques Show venues always have a great selection of offerings and food trucks, but here we’ll focus on the restaurants themselves. This is your guide to Round Top’s Best Restaurants from brand new spots to old favorites.

Burton

Blue Willow Cafe

From hearty homemade breakfasts to some of the prettiest bakery items you’ll find anywhere, Blue Willow Cafe is filled with wonders from jalapeno cheese biscuits to chocolate muffins and fluffy stacks of blueberry lemon curd hotcakes piled high on Blue Willow china.

Blueberry lemon curd hotcakes at the Blue Willow Café.

Brazos Belle Restaurant

Brazos Belle Restaurant is a quaint French country bistro from French-born chef Andre Delacroix. Expect classics such as duck leg and smoked sausage ― Cassoulet Toulouse, steak au poivre vert and rack of lamb ― Baron d’Agneau. You might even forget that you are in the Texas countryside.

Los Patrones Mexican Grill

If you are in search of true Tex-Mex, Los Patrones Mexican Grill brings an extensive menu. With eight shrimp dishes, more than 10 types of fajitas and 12 enchilada plates, this is a menu that almost has everything. Los Patrones even serves lunch specials seven days a week.

Carmine

JW’s Steakhouse

You’ll find all the down-home classics at JW’s Steakhouse. Along with great steaks, there are crusty onion rings, platter-size chicken dishes and fresh meringue pies.

Save room for meringue pie at JW’s Steakhouse.

Weikel’s Store and Bakery

With locations in La Grange, Brenham and Carmine, Weikel’s Store and Bakery gets around and its kolaches are legendary. Beyond the bakery case — if you can get beyond the bakery case — there is also a great deli to fuel your Round Top shopping adventures.

Round Top

Lollitop Sweetshop

Lollitop Sweetshop celebrates its first sweet year this spring. The old school candy shop specializes in hard-to-find and nostalgic treats. But the bakery case is also filled with quiches and sweet and savory muffins, cookies, tarts and even breakfast tacos. Stop in for lunch and you can get fresh chicken salad, egg salad, or pimento cheese sandwiches.

Round Top Brewing & Kitchen

Sharing the same shady backyard as Lollitop, there’s the new Round Top Brewing & Kitchen also from Paul and Brooke Michie. This is the place to get scratch-made tortillas filled with duck confit or grilled redfish. Plus panini sandwiches, salads and appetizers to nibble on as you sip.

Round Top Brewing’s first homegrown brews won’t debut till after the Spring Antiques Show, but it boasts 12 taps filled with local and regional beer to enjoy this spring.

If you want to score some pie at Royers Pie Haven, get there early. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Royers Pie Haven

This little outpost, with metal tables surrounding it under the oak trees, is usually filled with serious pie eaters. Royers Pie Haven is a must-visit Round Top institution, with pies that would make your grandmother blush. Think blueberry lemon, original buttermilk and Texas trash. Just to name a few.

The related cafe called Royers Round Top Cafe is just as tasty, serving lunch and dinner, and yes there will be pie. Of course, you can also get the Glorified Grilled Pimento Cheese and Todd’s Pork Tenderloin with peach and pepper glaze.

The Little Cheese Shop in Round Top

With an assortment of local and import cheeses, plus all the accoutrements, this is the perfect spot to create your own cheese platter to enjoy at your hotel room or vacation rental. The Little Cheese Shop in Round Top, located in Henkel Square, has also recently added some delish grab-and-go meals such as its Texas King Ranch Chicken Casserole.

The Little Cheese Shop in Round Top makes the perfect grazing board.

Round Top Smokehouse

Round Top Smokehouse is still smoking over post oak in Henkel Square. This is the place to get smoked chicken, juicy brisket and ribs, plus some lighter fare such as salmon and shrimp tacos and fresh salads. The smokehouse is owned by Lee Ellis, who is also the owner of Ellis Motel.

Teague’s Tavern

Teague’s Tavern is dressed with dangling incandescent lighting, which creates a glimmer in the tin ceiling tiles overhead. From the juicy Tavern burger with bacon jam to a Texas-sized chicken fried steak, Teague’s is all about comfort food.

Round Top Mercantile Company

For party trays, with snacks and nibbles galore, to a selection of 50 local and import beers to choose from, Round Top Mercantile Company is way more than the humble general store it appears to be.

Lulu’s Restaurant

The quaint ambience of the white table cloth dining room at Lulu’s is more than big city worthy. A menu of Italian classics awaits. From calamari to a grilled Caesar salad dressed with white anchovies and pasta specialties like lobster ravioli. The charming Il Cuculo bar is the perfect spot for a before or after dinner cocktail.

Enjoy a before or after dinner cocktail at Il Cuculo at Lulu’s Restaurant. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Duo Modern

Houston chefs Nate Pineda and Gino Llanes are the duo behind Duo Modern: The Restaurant at Market Hill. Serving a rotating menu, including pan seared cod and lamb shank, Duo Modern is open for lunch, dinner and brunch.

Prost Wine Bar and Patio

Located in a historic stone building with a quaint patio, Prost Wine Bar and Patio is open from 3 pm to 9 pm, serving up salads and Jax Brenham pizzas. You can sip your favorite glass of wine, share a bottle with friends, or take home a special case.

Stone Cellar

The historic dance hall known as Stone Cellar is part of the Texas Dancehall Trail. It’s worth a stop even if it’s just to enjoy the live music or to scoot your boots. There is also a tap wall filled with interesting brews and a collection of house-made pizzas. There’s even gluten free crust upon request.

The Garden Co. — Feed & Firewater

The Round Top version of The Garden Co. – Feed & Firewater serves brunch as well as dinner. It took up residence in Rummel Square in 2017. The Firewater section of the menu includes a cocktail named Life on the Farm. It’s a blend of Don Julio anejo with a charred pineapple bourbon sauce, fresh pineapple and lime juices.

The patio of The Garden Company shaded by a massive oak tree. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Round Top Coffee Shop

A brisk breakfast crowd fills up tiny Round Top Coffee Shop in a hurry. This full service coffee spot also serves breakfast burritos and baked goods. Look for the line out the door.

Mandito’s Tex Mex

Brought to you by the family behind Houston’s Armando’s Restaurant, Mandito’s Tex Mex remains a go-to in Round Top. With classic ingredients and an inviting cantina-style space, you’ll feel right at home as your taste buds travel South of the border.

Popi Burger

Classic milkshakes and sides like fries, onion ring and tater tots accompany the scrumptious burgers at Popi Burger. Not in the mood for some old fashioned comfort food? There is also a Beyond Burger and a fried chicken sandwich. Or you can get your Popi Burger without a bun and in a bowl of iceberg lettuce instead.

Popi Burger serves up comfort food on a bun.

Local Roots

Local Roots is located in Henkel Square. This is the spot to get Southern style salads, sandwiches and some dynamite desserts like the cherry crumb and banana cream pie. Wash it all down with sweet tea or lemonade.

Belleville

22 North Holland

Cody Vascek brings a chef-driven menu to 22 North Holland, located on the North Side of the square in Bellville. Look for gulf seafood, house-smoked meats and prohibition style cocktails.

Fayetteville

Orsak’s Cafe

Whatever you are in the mood for, chances are Orsak’s Cafe has it. From steaks, chicken and seafood to burgers, sandwiches, homemade soups, stews, and chili. There is even a salad bar and a variety of homemade desserts.

Joe’s Place

Likewise, Joe’s Place serves up a wide range of food. Well known for its steaks, you can also find some fine seafood ― catfish, redfish, salmon and ahi tuna — at Joe’s Place. And for breakfast, Joe’s Place has you covered with French toast, omelets and pancakes.

Wine Bar Restaurant at the Grand Fayette Hotel

The cocktails and evening meals are only topped by Sunday’s champagne brunch at the Wine Bar Restaurant at the Grand Fayette Hotel. The menu features an Italian frittata or crème brulée French toast, along with a flute or two of champagne.

All that shopping can really work up an appetite. Not to worry. In the Round Top region, there are plenty of great restaurants that will satisfy.