This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.

At McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors in Round Top, there is an enormous variety of antique, industrial and architectural furniture on display. The flurry of activity means the McLaren’s team has been busy unloading containers filled with new merchandise to discover. Finds that come from all over the world. You’ll be amazed by what’s inside this store at 1745 N. State Highway 237.

It’s a one stop shop for all your interior needs. If you have never stopped into McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors, you’ll want to check this place out in your next trip to Round Top. And with the Round Top Spring Antiques Show coming up, this is the perfect time to go.

Everything at McLaren’s is handpicked by owner Sean McLaren, who has been in the business for more than 40 years in both the United States and the United Kingdom. His passion for travel is contagious. It’s taken him all around the world, sourcing unique and interesting furniture and accessories. His designer’s eye ensures that this 20,000 square-foot store is ever changing. And full of stunning additions for your home. Sean McLaren is joined by his wife Helen and this couple strives to make their showroom an experience that is more than worthy of a visit. There are always new things to discover each show season.

Sean and Helen McLaren also know that incorporating reclaimed and vintage furnishings makes for a greener approach to design. It seems that every industry is looking at how to become more sustainable. Did you know furniture and furnishings account for 10 percent of worldwide environmental impacts? That’s because the majority of new furniture is actually manufactured from wood, causing more trees to be chopped down.

Buying anything secondhand, whether it’s vintage or antique, can be about more than just rediscovering a one-of-a-kind piece. You’re also helping the environment.

McLaren’s 20,000 square foot showroom is filled with treasures from Europe and India.

McLaren’s incorporates many styles of furniture and accessories, both antique and reclaimed. Here’s a taste of what you will find in the Round Top store this spring:

Traditional English

Born and raised in England, Sean McLaren is always on the hunt in an environment that makes for prime pickings. A number of residential and industrial buildings are being demolished in the United Kingdom. The majority of these buildings are more than 150 years old. The McLarens are taking pains to save the precious timbers and give them a new lease of life.

Reclaimed wood is crafted into a functional kitchen island.

Chesterfield style sofa pairs well with many styles.

Sean McLaren’s workshop in England uses the reclaimed timbers to handcraft tables and kitchen islands, ensuring the beauty and the patina of the wood shines through. No two pieces are ever the same, and tables can be crafted from six feet to 16 feet long to suit your space requirements. They are finished with a wide variety of bases.

In addition, McLaren’s sells traditional leather Chesterfield sofas, wing chairs and accessories such as fine China, decanters and luggage from his UK buying trips.

This X-leg farmhouse table crafted from reclaimed wood is one-of-a-kind.

Country French

The beauty of France can also be found at McLaren’s. You’ll find a vast selection of French furniture from across the centuries, which Sean and Helen McLaren have discovered in large homes and farmhouses. Some of these unique French pieces include sideboards, double buffets, armoires, dressers and tables. Along with an entire shabby chic collection of fantastic repurposed finds.

Carved French double buffet, painted French Grey.

Indian Architectural & Colonial

Sean McLaren first discovered India antiques more than 30 years ago, and he is continually amazed by the rich variety of stunning architectural pieces that are available there. Especially ornate carvings and woodwork. Of course, India was part of the British Empire for more than 200 years, so a strong British influence is reflected throughout the country.

You’ll discover the beauty of India in all of the items the McLarens have found there. From palace doors to giant cooking pots and beautifully carved architectural pieces that date back to the 17th century.

Stunning Colonial glazed glass window and door.

McLaren’s – long bar table with endless possibilities.

This is just a little taste of what McLaren’s will have available during the Spring Show. It’s time to stop by and discover what some call the best kept secret in Round Top. This unique treasure land is located at 1745 N. State Highway 237. Look for the signature English red telephone box outside.

McLaren’s will be open everyday for the Spring Show starting March 17 and running through April 3.

To learn even more about McLaren’s and all it has to offer, check out its full website or call 917-900-5036.