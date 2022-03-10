The Spring 2022 Antiques & Design Show Guide is hot off the press and now available on newsstands in and around the Round Top area.

The Show Guide is an invaluable tool for making the most of a visit to Round Top. Inside you will find maps of Round Top and the surrounding areas marked with the location of each Spring Antiques Show shopping venue, a calendar of important events happening throughout the show, and lists of the best of the best in shopping, dining, lodging and more.

And don’t forget to check the Category Guide at the back of the book. It’s the key to tracking down specific pieces on your shopping list.

You can view a free digital flip book of the Show Guide here, or stop by the local establishments linked here to grab a hard copy before the show. Show Guides will also be available at most shopping venues during the show. If you would like to receive the bi-annual Show Guide in your mailbox, along with two seasonal issues of Round Top Magazine, you can subscribe here.

Refer to our online guide here on RoundTop.com for the latest shop and restaurant listings, a year-round events calendar, and info and stories on all that Round Top has to offer. Safe travels to all, and we look forward to seeing your smiling faces at the show. Be sure to stop by Round Top Publishers’ headquarters at The Halles event venue and say howdy.