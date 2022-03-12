Historic Henkel Square Market is set to host the first annual Round Top Antiques & Design Show Kickoff Party in the heart of Round Top next Saturday, March 19.

The event is open to The Halles VIP ticket holders by invitation only. Hosted by the Massey Family and the Round Top Antiques & Design Center, guests will be able to join PaperCity, Round Top Magazine and The Show Guide crew starting at 6:30 pm for a festive night under the stars. There will be cocktails and wine, a crawfish dinner, music and bocce ball.

There couldn’t be a better setting for a true Spring Antiques Show kickoff than Henkel Square.

Henkel Square has been a residential and commercial center since the 1800s. The parcel was purchased in the 1960s by Houston philanthropists Charles L. and Faith P. Bybee, who relocated several German immigrant structures from Round Top and the surrounding areas to the square, establishing a museum village under the stewardship of the Texas Pioneer Arts Foundation they created.

Year-round shopping: the Round Top Antiques & Design Center is one of the many stores open weekends throughout the year in Henkel Square. (Photos courtesy of Henkel Square Market)

The square has recently undergone a stunning revitalization. A host of charming shops, restaurants and commercial businesses – most open year-round – now call the square home. Among the more recent additions to the square are the Round Top Antiques & Design Center — a godsend for designers and decorators — and a new indoor setting for the beloved barbecue pit masters of Round Top Smokehouse. A new store featuring primarily menswear, boots and handmade accessories called The Cabin also will open its doors in time for the Spring 2022 Antiques & Design Show.

Established Henkel Square favorites include Royers Pie Haven (a desserts-only outpost of the famed Royers Cafe), Teague’s Tavern (Texas-style comfort food and brews), the beyond hip Ellis Motel bar and Local Roots (baked goods, treats and home cooked meals served in house, catered or for to-go). Shopping options include Humble Donkey Studio for art and home furnishings, Mallory Et Cie for handcrafted jewelry, Wimberly Inc boutique for women’s clothing, boots, accessories and vintage pieces, and Melissa Ellis Fine Art gallery. And don’t forget Pop-A-Top Bottle Shop Too and The Little Cheese Shop for a take-home selection of curated spirits, wines and charcuterie board accoutrements.

Sit a spell: the bar behind Ellis Motel.

Henkel Square Market is located at 201 N. Live Oak Street in Round Top. For more information, visit henkelsquareroundtop.com. To get VIP tickets and an invitation to the Kickoff Party, visit thehalles.com.