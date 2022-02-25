Exciting events are on tap at The Halles for the spring 2022 Round Top Antiques & Design Show, best taken in via the Round Top VIP Experience in The Halles VIP Pavilion. Lounge seating, charging stations, complimentary fiber Wi-Fi, permanent restrooms and a fully stocked cash bar are just a few of the amenities to be enjoyed at the venue, which will celebrate its first anniversary during the upcoming spring antiques show with more perks than ever.

Sweet surprises: The Halles VIP-only swag bags will include festive new offerings this spring.

The expanded VIP perks at The Halles include a swag bag stocked with a candle from The Farm at Wellville, a personal pie from Royers Pie Haven, All Hands Craft Cocktails in a can, and more. Fischer & Wieser will serve special hors d’oeuvres all day, alongside tastings of its fabulous Texas wines.

VIPs also receive in-demand invitations to two coveted evenings: the PaperCity Spring Antiques & Design Show opening party hosted by the Massey Family at Henkel Square on Saturday, March 19, and the PaperCity/Round Top Publishers closing bash at The Halles on Wednesday, March 30, as well as invitations to the exciting speaker series with cocktails and book signings.

To experience Round Top as an insider, secure a VIP ticket and make The Halles VIP Pavilion home; $150 per day, additional days $80. Learn more about all the perks, see the full Halles lineup and purchase tickets at tickets.roundtop.com.

VIP ID: Pick up your wristband and swag bag at check-in.

The Halles is located at 1465 N. Texas Hwy. 237, Round Top. It will be open from Saturday, March 19 through Saturday, April 2, 9:30 am to 6 pm daily, during the Spring Antiques Show.