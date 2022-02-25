The Halles Expands Its VIP Perks for the Round Top Spring Antiques Show: This Venue’s a True Oasis
VIPs also receive coveted invites to exciting events.
Antique & Design Shows
Spring March 17 – April 3
Fall October 13 – 30
Exciting events are on tap at The Halles for the spring 2022 Round Top Antiques & Design Show, best taken in via the Round Top VIP Experience in The Halles VIP Pavilion. Lounge seating, charging stations, complimentary fiber Wi-Fi, permanent restrooms and a fully stocked cash bar are just a few of the amenities to be enjoyed at the venue, which will celebrate its first anniversary during the upcoming spring antiques show with more perks than ever.
The expanded VIP perks at The Halles include a swag bag stocked with a candle from The Farm at Wellville, a personal pie from Royers Pie Haven, All Hands Craft Cocktails in a can, and more. Fischer & Wieser will serve special hors d’oeuvres all day, alongside tastings of its fabulous Texas wines.
VIPs also receive in-demand invitations to two coveted evenings: the PaperCity Spring Antiques & Design Show opening party hosted by the Massey Family at Henkel Square on Saturday, March 19, and the PaperCity/Round Top Publishers closing bash at The Halles on Wednesday, March 30, as well as invitations to the exciting speaker series with cocktails and book signings.
To experience Round Top as an insider, secure a VIP ticket and make The Halles VIP Pavilion home; $150 per day, additional days $80. Learn more about all the perks, see the full Halles lineup and purchase tickets at tickets.roundtop.com.
The Halles is located at 1465 N. Texas Hwy. 237, Round Top. It will be open from Saturday, March 19 through Saturday, April 2, 9:30 am to 6 pm daily, during the Spring Antiques Show.
