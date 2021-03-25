It’s always a big deal when a new venue opens on Highway 237 in Round Top. The grand opening of The Halles is no exception. Its Phase 1 redesign is mostly ready for the Spring Round Top Antiques Show, bringing a marriage of media with design, antiquing and art. The former Boneyard space has been reborn as a venture of the recently launched Round Top Publishers; chairman Jim Kastleman wears dual hats, as he’s also PaperCity‘s president. Kastleman called in an A-list Dallas design darling — Todd Fiscus of Todd Events and Design — to reimagine the rolling property with vistas of a meadow and lake from its new hospitality Pavilion.



Of The Halles’ moniker and aesthetic, Kastleman says, “It’s a great reference to a German word, speaking to Round Top’s history, and the hospitality pavilion will mimic a classic dance hall.” Stepping up as sponsors for The Halles’ debut is a stellar trio of design firms: Perennials by Sutherland, Circa Lighting and Moderno Porcelain. Among the seven handsome new Halles, one will be devoted to the best of design.



In Design Halle 4, you’ll find Houston luminaries Domingue & Co. (as in Chateau Domingue), showing their range of lime-wash, mineral-paint and plaster samples; new and reclaimed stone; custom steel doors, and a selection of European architectural elements. M. Naeve, inspired by founder Margaret Naeve’s penchant for combining important vintage and contemporary pieces, will highlight antique and vintage Italian, French and Swedish design in addition to contemporary lines Apparatus Studio, Edition Modern, EGG collective, Materia Designs, Pinch, BCMT, Simone Bodmer-Turner, and Danny Kaplan. Brown House and Wares, owned by Jill Brown, will feature a collection of American and European lighting, art and objects. Dallas designer Chad Dorsey presents his stunning Strike collection of sculptural stone fireplaces in marble and limestone, as well as compelling furniture and objects. Kufri rustic, sustainably woven textiles will showcase hand-woven and hand-printed textiles, contemporary Japanese-Indian textile art, one-of-a-kind ceramics, and Kufri-designed furniture. In other pavilions will be BR Interior Designs with a globally inspired home collection. And Joey Sabb Rugs returns to three pavilions. Also confirmed are Around the Bend, Found Images, Lisa Gillette’s Liesel Farm, artist Cheryl Long, and The Neutral Nest.



Quench your thirst at The Halles’ Champagne Shack, which also serves up cold beer. There’s also serious food power. Respected chef Kevin Bryant is cooking up breakfast during the Spring Show (through April 3) from 8:30 am to 11 am — and lunch and dinner from 11 am to 7pm — daily.

Chef Kevin Bryant brings serious food power to The Halles.

Bryant’s menu centers around casual food, but it’s done in an elevated manner with the highest-quality ingredients. Some examples of the high-quality ingredients are locally sourced goat cheese, using fresh spring mix instead of iceberg lettuce, and vine ripe tomatoes.

“It’s not gonna be a Chili’s hamburger,” Bryant says. “They’re handmade Angus patties and were using all fresh ingredients versus frozen hockey pucks and things of that nature. We’re using all better quality ingredients.”

Some things to keep on your calendar? The remaining Butcher’s Ball dinners (this Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28; tickets butchersball.com); Leigh Keno’s Appraisal Day on Wednesday, March 31 (2 to 7 pm), benefiting Camp for All; and the Round Top debut of Lottie Mae Lounge’s art-filled Airstream (Saturday, March 27 to Saturday, April 3).

The Halles, at 1465 N. Texas Highway 237, is open daily through Saturday, April 3..