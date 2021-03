Wednesday, March 24

6 – 9 pm: Pop-up dinner under starlit tent at The Compound’s Grove. Brennan’s serving dinner, which includes craft cocktails. Cool Freddie & The Crew to perform. Tickets $110, at roundtopcompound.com.

Thursday, March 25

4 – 6 pm: Take a master class on pearls and jewelry making with Vincent Peach. Tickets are $100 and include your final pearl product. Wine and light bites. Reservations, 615.870.8165.

Friday, March 26

9 am – 3 pm: Pop-up at The Farm at Wellville with an array of mindful vendors along with curatorial tours of “Rachel Hayes: Slant of Light” art installation.

4 – 7 pm: Vincent Peach’s custom hat styling with Stetson and Charlie 1 Horse. Cocktails and light bites.

8 pm – midnight: Denverado’s ’80s Nite at Zapp Hall Beer Garden. Costumes encouraged. zapphall.com.

“Rachel Hayes: Slant of Light”

Saturday, March 27

9 am – 3 pm: This pop-up at The Farm at Wellville brings an array of mindful vendors along with curatorial tours of “Rachel Hayes: Slant of Light” art installation.

3 – 6 pm: Danny Everett performs at Busted Oak Cellars. bustedoakcellars.com.

6:30 – 9:30 pm: Dinner three of the Butcher’s Ball farm to table dinner series at The Halles. Chefs Ryan Hillebrand and Philippe Gaston preparing the gastronomic delights. Tickets $125 per person; must be purchased in groups of two, four, or eight. Cocktails and music, 6:30 pm; seated dinner, 7:30 pm. Tickets, butchersball.com. This dinner is already sold out.

Sunday, March 28

11 am – 2 pm: Gospel brunch featuring Royers Café’s fried chicken, shrimp and grits, at Zapp Hall. zapphall.com.

3 – 7 pm: Crawfish boil and live zydeco music in the beer garden at Zapp Hall. zapphall.com.

6:30 – 9:30 pm: Chefs Evelyn Garcia and Jane Wild wrap up the Butcher’s Ball Farm to Table Dinner Series at The Halles. Tickets $125 per person; must be purchased in groups of two, four, or eight. Cocktails and music, 6:30 pm; seated dinner, 7:30 pm. Tickets, butchersball.com.

Rancho Pillow Feast in the Field

Monday, March 29

5 pm gates open; 7 pm seated dinner: Rancho Pillow hosts Rancho Mercado. A day of shopping, followed by Feast in the Field dinner. Ticket information, [email protected]

5 – 9 pm: Royers Café Caymus Wine Dinner at Zapp Hall. Tickets $125 per person. Tickets or information, 512.569.0013, zapphall.com.

Tuesday, March 30

5 pm gates open; 7 pm seated dinner: Rancho Pillow hosts Rancho Mercado. A day of shopping, followed by Feast in the Field dinner. Ticket information, [email protected]

8 pm – midnight: Tutu Tuesday in Disco Alley at Zapp Hall. Must wear a tutu or kilt to join the party. zapphall.com.

Leigh Keno at The Halles

Wednesday, March 31

2 – 7 pm: Leigh Keno of PBS fame holds antiques appraisal at The Halles. Presented in part by Ruby Lane. Tickets $100; appraisal fee, if selected, $100 (includes admission); roundtop.com/keno.

Friday, April 2

9 am – 3 pm: This pop-up at The Farm at Wellville featuring an array of mindful vendors along with “Rachel Hayes: Slant of Light” art installation.

April Hall at Busted Oak Cellars

Saturday, April 3

9 am – 3 pm: This pop-up at The Farm at Wellville features an array of mindful vendors along with “Rachel Hayes: Slant of Light” art installation.

3 – 6 pm: April Hall performs at Busted Oak Cellars. bustedoakcellars.com.

Saturday, April 10

Blaha and Fitz-Gerald, Duo Piano at Festival Hill. Tickets, festivalhill.org.

Friday – Sunday April 23 – 25

Festival Hill’s 20th Annual Poetry at Round Top, themed “Interconnectedness.” festivalhill.org.