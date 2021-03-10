The Spring Round Top Antiques Show and all the activities around it were abruptly cancelled last year. In fact, you could say COVID effectively cancelled spring itself. But the Spring Round Top Antiques Show is back for 2021 and ready to delight.

This antiques bonanza has always been something of a socially distanced event — before anyone ever heard of the term. It meanders through fields, tents, halls and several small towns in the Texas countryside. Its return is only upping the excitement. Things kick off on March 18 and last through April 4.

Now, let’s take a look at the venues you need to know to navigate the sprawling show. We’ll start in the town of Burton.

Burton

Bayberry’s Antiques

Bootleggers Antiques

Bill Moore Antiques Warehouse

La Bahia Antiques Show

Carmine

Carmine Dance Hall

Yellow Barn Antiques

McCall Style Neese’s Antiques

Carmine Antiques

Oak Hill Trading Co.

Unique Antiques

Stoney Creek Antiques

Carmine Trading Post

Spread across 25 acres, Blue Hills boasts 80,000 square feet of shopping space and hosts more than 50 curated vendors. This spring, Blue Hills’ brother and sister owners Stephanie Disney and Corey Layne are bringing food trucks along with the barbecue cooked on site.

Better yet, Blue Hills’ Blue Barn is now fully enclosed.

Barn Antiques

Big Red Barn & Continental Tent

Grace’s Treasure Hunt

County Line Antique Show

Y Station

Gypsy Paradise

Grumpa’s Antiques

River Oaks Farms

Chelsea’s Meadow

Round Top

The Venue

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors

Market Hill

The Arbors Round Top

Round Top Hill Antiques

Drift & Holler

The Halles, Round Top’s reimagined events venue (which took over the space which formerly housed The Boneyard at Round Top) at 1465 Texas 237, is making its big debut this spring. You can expect seven show halls — and several special events.

These include the renowned Butcher’s Ball chef dinners, the Lottie Mae Lounge — a mobile art gallery in an Airstream, and Antiques Roadshow alum Leigh Keno’s much-anticipated appraisal event on March 31.

The Boneyard has been transformed. Say hello to The Halles.

Round Top Vintage Market

Round Top Village

Old Depot Vintage Market

The Show/303

Round Top Triangle

Round Top Square DYD

Henkel Square Market

Bader Ranch at Round Top

Sisters Jolie Sikes-Smith and Amie Sikes had more than a little something to do with the rise of repurposed design. The duo launched a television series on Great American Country and their Junk Gypsy World Headquarters became the landing pad for vintage, found and repurposed chic.

The space’s new additions — a vinyl lounge and hat bar — will debut this spring.

Junk Gypsies, Jolie Sikes-Smith and Amie Sikes. (Photo by Robert Peterson.)

The Porch

Knutzen Square

Block Seventeen

Rummel Square

Cowboy Corner

The Texas Rose Antique Show

The Royal Standard

Over the past two decades, Marburger Farm Antique Show has hosted more than 350 dealers from across the nation as well as around the world. It is a special place for treasure hunters, catering to interior designers and novice collectors alike.

With a general admission fee of $10 and even advanced “early bird” shopping for $25, Marburger Farm pulls out all the stops. They are even having a tailgate on March. 30 — a Tuesday morning.

Marburger Farm Antique Show draws Interior designer and collectors.

Abbieland Antiques

Gasoline Hill

Maison Sud

The Compound

Round Top Ranch

Warrenton

Tex Punk

Only open during the Round Top shows, Bar W Field is awash with finds. With hundreds of dealers setting up in the well-established field, Bar W carries everything from what they call “Junkin stuff” to fine antiques.

You’ll also find a collection of New Mexican metal work and other collectibles.

You never know what you’ll find at Bar W Field Warrenton.

Cole’s Antique Show

The Bull Market

Old Town Market

Excess Field I and II

Box Road

Stone Meadow

North Gate Design Show

Tin Star Field

Hosting live music acts and food trucks during showtime, The Marketplace is a true haven amid the busy show scene. You’ll find many RVs camping on the grounds. Vendors run the gamut from candles and crafts to boutique clothing, jewelry and folk art.

Folk art and American at The Marketplace Warrenton

Renck Hall, Field & Yard

Chicken Ranch

Sommerfeld Place

Lone Star Glamp Inn

Zapp Hall

Punkie’s Place & Punkie’s Pavilion

Granny McCormick’s Yard

Hillcrest Inn

Look for the cream building with the red Adirondacks chairs. A fine assortment of estate jewelry, costume jewelry, hand-painted furniture, linens and lace, dolls, clothing and accessories, antiques, Bakelite, chandeliers and lighting await. The Campbell is also a mecca for shabby chic finds, garden furnishing and quilts.

Campbell Building – white ceramics and accent pieces.

Das Blaue Haus

Rose of Texas

Little House on the Hill

St. John’s Church Field

Dillard’s Field

Robinson’s Field

Tree Park Field

Good Ground Trading Co.

Recycling The Past

Rancho Pillow

Then & Now by Windy

Fayetteville

Only open during the antiques shows, Antiques on the Square carries authentic Americana and primitives as well as art and industrial pieces. You’ll also find farmhouse and ranch furnishings, fine art, folk art, mid-century modern, garden decor, plants and more. A live no-reserve auction is held on the final evening of each show.

Antique duck decoy at Antiques on the Square.

The Vintage Rose Market

The Market at Park