Everything to Know About the Spring Round Top Antiques Show
The treasure hunting fun is back — and there are plenty of worthy spots to hit.
The Spring Round Top Antiques Show and all the activities around it were abruptly cancelled last year. In fact, you could say COVID effectively cancelled spring itself. But the Spring Round Top Antiques Show is back for 2021 and ready to delight.
This antiques bonanza has always been something of a socially distanced event — before anyone ever heard of the term. It meanders through fields, tents, halls and several small towns in the Texas countryside. Its return is only upping the excitement. Things kick off on March 18 and last through April 4.
Now, let’s take a look at the venues you need to know to navigate the sprawling show. We’ll start in the town of Burton.
McCall Style Neese’s Antiques
Carmine Antiques
Unique Antiques
Spread across 25 acres, Blue Hills boasts 80,000 square feet of shopping space and hosts more than 50 curated vendors. This spring, Blue Hills’ brother and sister owners Stephanie Disney and Corey Layne are bringing food trucks along with the barbecue cooked on site.
Better yet, Blue Hills’ Blue Barn is now fully enclosed.
Barn Antiques
Big Red Barn & Continental Tent
Gypsy Paradise
The Venue
McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors
Round Top Hill Antiques
The Halles, Round Top’s reimagined events venue (which took over the space which formerly housed The Boneyard at Round Top) at 1465 Texas 237, is making its big debut this spring. You can expect seven show halls — and several special events.
These include the renowned Butcher’s Ball chef dinners, the Lottie Mae Lounge — a mobile art gallery in an Airstream, and Antiques Roadshow alum Leigh Keno’s much-anticipated appraisal event on March 31.
The Show/303
Round Top Triangle
Sisters Jolie Sikes-Smith and Amie Sikes had more than a little something to do with the rise of repurposed design. The duo launched a television series on Great American Country and their Junk Gypsy World Headquarters became the landing pad for vintage, found and repurposed chic.
The space’s new additions — a vinyl lounge and hat bar — will debut this spring.
The Porch
Knutzen Square
Block Seventeen
Rummel Square
Over the past two decades, Marburger Farm Antique Show has hosted more than 350 dealers from across the nation as well as around the world. It is a special place for treasure hunters, catering to interior designers and novice collectors alike.
With a general admission fee of $10 and even advanced “early bird” shopping for $25, Marburger Farm pulls out all the stops. They are even having a tailgate on March. 30 — a Tuesday morning.
Abbieland Antiques
Tex Punk
Only open during the Round Top shows, Bar W Field is awash with finds. With hundreds of dealers setting up in the well-established field, Bar W carries everything from what they call “Junkin stuff” to fine antiques.
You’ll also find a collection of New Mexican metal work and other collectibles.
Old Town Market
Box Road
Stone Meadow
Hosting live music acts and food trucks during showtime, The Marketplace is a true haven amid the busy show scene. You’ll find many RVs camping on the grounds. Vendors run the gamut from candles and crafts to boutique clothing, jewelry and folk art.
Punkie’s Place & Punkie’s Pavilion
Hillcrest Inn
Look for the cream building with the red Adirondacks chairs. A fine assortment of estate jewelry, costume jewelry, hand-painted furniture, linens and lace, dolls, clothing and accessories, antiques, Bakelite, chandeliers and lighting await. The Campbell is also a mecca for shabby chic finds, garden furnishing and quilts.
Das Blaue Haus
Rose of Texas
Little House on the Hill
St. John’s Church Field
Robinson’s Field
Then & Now by Windy
Only open during the antiques shows, Antiques on the Square carries authentic Americana and primitives as well as art and industrial pieces. You’ll also find farmhouse and ranch furnishings, fine art, folk art, mid-century modern, garden decor, plants and more. A live no-reserve auction is held on the final evening of each show.