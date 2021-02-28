Brother and sister duo, Corey Layne and Stephanie Layne Disney, purchased their favorite Round Top venue in the fall of 2018 ― Blue Hills.

Round Top regulars know that this 25-acre property, with its picturesque pole barns, is a favorite stop for interior designers and serious shoppers during the region’s spring, fall and winter antiques shows. Fabulous antiques, arts and home decor items literally spill out onto the lawn at show time. Blue Hills boasts 80,000 square feet of shopping space and hosts more than 50 curated vendors.

It’s truly a must-see Round Top attraction.

Stephanie Disney and Corey Layne have big plans for Blue Hills.

Houston natives Layne and Disney spent a good amount of time in Round Top growing up. Their family would head to the area for holidays like Thanksgiving. Later, with Corey Layne’s background in commercial real estate and Disney’s in interior design, they always made a point to shop at Blue Hills when attending Round Top Antique Week. They adored the personable vendors and the eclectic mix found there.

Of course, it’s one thing to enjoy shopping at and exploring an antiques mecca like Blue Hills. Thousands of people do that every year. Making a permanent investment in the area by buying a 25-acre showplace and event venue is something else entirely.

What made them do it?

“Initially, we both thought — that’s kind of a crazy idea,” Disney admits. “We didn’t know exactly what we were getting into, but it’s a very relational business. Corey does more of the day to day operations and as a working mom, this gives me the flexibility to have some real work/life balance.”

Blue Hills Barn C arranged for the Winter Show.

When these siblings took over ownership, Blue Hills had no website or social media presence. That has been one of Disney’s main focuses. (She now calls Fort Worth home.)

Blue Hills is currently only open during Round Top antiques shows. In between, the duo is busily making updates and improvements to the property. There are currently eight total barns. Seven of them are pole barns, and the Blue Barn is now fully enclosed. It debuted last year.

Plans are in the works to enclose others over time, to add year-round storage for vendors who typically have to transport their wares in for every event. Which is a tall order ― both time consuming and costly.

“This spring will be our biggest show ever. We are even adding additional tents around the field,” Disney says.

Blue Hills Barn F is filled with wonders during the Winter Show.

You’ll find a full bar as well as a kitchen on site, serving barbecue during shows. Layne and Disney have added “Sweet Stream” to the mix as well, which is an Airstream trailer with a selection of snacks and drinks. They are even bringing in other food trucks to Blue Hills’ grounds this spring. These include the Dapper Bear Seafood Company, known for its crab, crawfish, salmon and shrimp cakes.

“People are now coming from all around the country, and from around the world, to shop at Round Top,” Disney says. “Blue Hills has something for everyone, from high end European antiques to American primitive pieces. We have everything from clothing and decor, to art and jewelry.

“We are trying to finesse the balance and bring in great vendors.”

With easy access off of Texas Highway 237, you’ll find Blue Hills located at 1701 Texas 237 in Carmine.