You can tool around for miles in many directions during the Round Top antique shows. But where should you grab a drink?

Restaurants, wine bars and even dance halls offer real retreats from the treasure hunting. From an ice cold Lone Star beer to premium wines and even some crafty cocktails, you can find more options than you would expect in a city with a regular population of around 90.

These are the Best Places to Get a Drink in Round Top:

You can dine where you shop at Market Hill — and now it’s open year around. The open air, covered restaurant at Market Hill means gourmet meals crafted by Napa Valley proven chefs Jonathan Quinn and Jake Wood. It’s a great place to kick back and relax with a glass of wine after a satisfying day of antique hunting.

1542 Highway 237, Round Top

The Restaurant at Market Hill has a splash of sunshine awaiting you

This true Texas dance hall is full of laid-back charm. The Stone Cellar boasts a nice selection of wines, a craft tap wall with more than 25 beers, and Jon’s Famous Sangria. The stage is set for live music, the wood floor invites you to scoot your boots and the seating is arranged for socially distanced fun.

550 N Washington Street, Round Top

Enjoy a sip at a true Texas dance hall.

This intimate wine bar can be found inside one of Round Top’s most historic stone buildings. While the cozy interior is a delight, seats around the firepit and on the open patio are even more coveted. Consider getting there early to stake your claim.

Only open Thursdays through Saturdays, Prost is a primo spot for a glass of wine or sharing a bottle with friends. You can even take home a case of your new favorite vintage.

112 Bauer Rummel, Round Top

Wine down at Prost on Block 29.

If you’re in search of beer, wine, a fruit filled sangria, or a variety of refreshing margaritas, you’ll find it on the patio at Mandito’s Tex Mex. The La Picosa Rita is made with jalapeño infused tequila and cactus juice liqueur, topped with jalapeño slices and rimmed with Tajin.

102 South Washington Street, Round Top

Mandito’s Cantina offers and array of margarita options.

Open for brunch, lunch and dinner, Feed and Firewater’s menu lends itself to a leisurely glass of wine or a cocktail. For instance, the Lavender and Thyme Lemonade is like springtime in a glass. It’s a fresh house-made lemonade, sweetened with lavender syrup and white rum. The glass is tipped with roasted sprigs of thyme.

104 W Wantke Street, Round Top

Head to Feed and Firewater for craft cocktails.

With white leather bar stools flanking a wooden bar and Turkish lanterns overhead, Ellis Motel puts the quirkiness back into cocktail hour. You’ll be greeted at the front door by a large ceramic piggy, and Ellis Motel’s design inspirations include a taxidermy buffalo head and a Husky motorcycle installed for your enjoyment. The Bloody Mary is garnished with pickled okra and a barbecue rib.

185 Henkel Circle, Round Top