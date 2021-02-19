It’s hard to believe, but the Round Top Spring Antiques Show is practically right around the corner. Everything kicks off on March 18 and runs through April 4.

It is definitely not too early to start planning for a Spring Show visit. Round Top area hotel, inn and bed & breakfast reservations fill up quickly. Even restaurant reservations are often snatched up well in advance of the Spring Antiques show.

Here is an early preview of what’s coming in the Round Top Spring Antiques Show.

New Antique Centers

The new show brings some exciting new venues, too.

BOX ROAD’s new spot in Warrenton has been much anticipated since it was first revealed that the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based antique dealers would be opening a new location in Texas. BOX ROAD is taking over a renovated 1930s home near Excess Field.

Specializing in both antique and modern furniture design, Michael Ouellette and Donnie Volkart’s careful curated selections come from around the world. And it will be available during the Round Top Spring Antiques Show .

Another anticipated new opening is Drift & Holler’s venue in Round Top. Drift & Holler’s digs can be found on Hwy 237, less than two minutes away from the square in Round Top. This field will be home to a variety of vendors, with new finds all but guaranteed.

Drift & Holler will also eventually have 10 luxury teepees on site for visitors to stay in. These are expected to be completed sometime in March.

Most of the Spring Show vendors have already revealed the dates they will be open. Check out the up-to-date vendor list here.

The dates are still subject to change, but the list still provides a good idea of when spots will be open.

Spring Show Restaurants

Freshly grilled Pork Belly prepared by one of The Butcher’s Ball chefs.

A busy day of treasure hunting at the Spring Show works up quite an appetite. Luckily, there are plenty of worthwhile restaurants to eat at in the greater Round Top region.

Fueling up before a long day makes a difference, and the area is full of interesting places to grab breakfast. Whether you want to have a sit-down brunch or just grab something quick on the way to your first venue of the day.

For a special experience, the Butcher’s Ball will be back this year in its new location at The Halles event venue, right in Round Top. Fresh farm-to-table meals will be prepared by top chefs both weekends of the Spring Show. Learn more about Butcher’s Ball and get tickets here.

Spring Show Lodging

Container homes near Round Top are the ultimate Spring Show getaway (photo by Flophouze)

Round Top’s normal population of 90 booms during show season with travelers from all over coming to the Roundtopolis in search of new treasures. Early reservations are almost a must if you want to make an overnight trip of it.

There is no shortage of interesting places to stay in and around Round Top. With everything from container homes, quaint inns and Bed & Breakfasts, and even innovative glamping retreats, there’s a place for almost every taste.

Booking lodging outside of Round Top in one of the surrounding towns is a great way to make sure you can stay overnight and still be close to all of the hustle and bustle of the show.

Safety Protocols

Large parts of Round Top Spring Antiques Show are outdoors, making it a good escape in these coronavirus times. Of course, standard COVID-19 precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing are still important. For more on the Spring Show’s new safety protocols, get all the information you’ll need here.