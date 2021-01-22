Round Top and its surrounding communities are a great place to get away from the hectic, busy lives we all seem to lead these days. But if you’re going treasure hunting in Texas’ antiques wonderland, you’re going to need some fuel.

That starts with a good breakfast — one that’s worth Instagramming about. Luckily, the Round Top area boasts a plethora of great breakfast options. These are Round Top’s Best Breakfast Spots:

Blue Willow Cafe

Banana Brown Sugar Pancakes with a side of bacon and potatoes are a must-try at Blue Willow Cafe.

In Burton, this family-owned cafe with a breakfast and Sunday brunch can draw a crowd. With decadent dishes like blackberry balsamic French toast, classics like biscuits & gravy, and more healthy dishes like the Trendy Bagel (comes with avocado and egg), Blue Willow’s breakfast menu is more than worth the short drive from Round Top.

Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli

Chappell Hill’s massive country storefront sits under a vast Texas sky. (Photo by Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli)

Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli’s wood-clad storefront opens at 6 am and dishes up everything from barbecue, Blue Bell ice cream, breakfast tacos and Czech pastries. All the essentials of the Texas food pyramid.

Chappell Hill offers up a few Central Texas staples and besides the must-have breakfast tacos, the bakery whips out fresh savory kolaches and fruit kolaches.

Hruska’s Bakery

Hruska’s Bakery’s freshly made pigs-in-a-blanket come in many different flavors. (Photo by Hruska’s Bakery)

Less than a half hour drive from Round Top, there’s a bakery in Ellinger with a huge array of Czech pastries. Want a real variety of kolaches? Hruska’s Bakery offers 16 different kinds. Sixteen.

This variety includes everything from fruit kolaches to cream cheese kolaches, and even cottage cheese or poppy seed kolaches. The bakery’s breakfast menu boasts biscuit sandwiches, breakfast burritos and croissants. While it’s not usually considered a breakfast food, Hruska’s is also known for having one of the best burgers in Texas.

Lukas Bakery

Lukas Bakery’s historic storefront is a welcome sight for the pastry lovers. (Photo by Lukas Bakery)

An old-town blue and white main street storefront in La Grange is where Lukas Bakery calls home. Central Texas has no shortage of Czech bakeries, which is certainly something to celebrate. And Lukas is one of the best.

With options such as danishes, pigs-in-a-blanket, kolaches and cinnamon rolls, there’s plenty to choose from at Lukas for a quick breakfast. Lukas Bakery opens at 5 am Mondays through Saturdays.

Original Kountry Bakery

Red covered porch exterior of Original Kountry Bakery. (Photo by Original Kountry Bakery)

For Czech-inspired baked goods, Original Kountry Bakery in Schulenburg is a proven option. The bakery opens up nice and early at 5 am, perfect for fueling up for a full day of marathon shopping.

Savory options abound at Original Kountry Bakery, including Klobásníkys (pigs-in-a-blanket) in ham and cheese, sausage, and jalapeno & sausage & cheese varieties. There are also fruit kolaches and a wide variety of donuts including cake donuts and mini donuts. Whether you’re looking for something savory or sweet, this bakery comes through.

Round Top Coffee Shop

The cozy front patio welcomes patrons to Round Top Coffee Shop. (Photo by Round Top Coffee Shop)

This cozy green farmhouse-style coffee shop full of art serves up lattes and pastries in the heart of Round Top. There are few things better than a pause for a hot latte and fresh muffin on Round Top Coffee Shop’s covered front porch followed by more antique hunting.

Royers Pie Haven

Royer’s Pie Haven is a Round Top oasis with the cutest patio, perfect for enjoying a slice of pie for breakfast. (Photo by Royer’s Pie Haven)

How about a formal petition to officially recognize pie as a valid breakfast food?

Royers Pie Haven could definitely help make the case. For coffee and a slice of pie to kick off a busy day of antiquing, this is the place to be. Framed by stooping trees, the little white porch-clad farmhouse opens early on the weekends at 8 am, making it easy to grab an indulgent pie breakfast without having to leave the Round Top city limits.

With both sweet and savory pies, there’s plenty to choose from. Besides pie, Royers also serves up cinnamon rolls, espresso brownies and Bobbi’s Biscuits baked with sausage, jalapeno and cheddar cheese.

Taqueria Chihuahua

Fresh Pan Dulce pairs perfectly with a breakfast taco at Taqueria Chihuahua. (Photo by Taqueria Chihuahua)

Just Northwest of Round Top in Giddings, you can find this taqueria and panaderia. Taqueria Chihuahua is perfect for a breakfast taco fix. The taqueria serves up a wide variety of breakfast taco options on huge homemade flour tortillas. However, if you want something more hearty, Taqueria Chihuahua offers a warm savory bowl of Menudo on Saturdays.

The taqueria opens at 5:30 am Mondays through Saturdays (it is closed on Sundays). With huge tacos and fresh-made pan dulce, Taqueria Chihuahua makes trekking a little outside of Round Top more than worth it

The Garden Co. – Feed & Firewater

The modern garden-inspired dining room at The Garden Co. in Round Top is perfect for enjoying a hearty breakfast. (Photo by The Garden Co. – Feed & Firewater)

With two locations, one in Round Top and the other in Schulenburg, The Garden Co. – Feed & Firewater offers convenience and worthwhile food. The white farmhouse set in picture perfect gardens is a true Texas retreat.

You can kick off brunch with some rose or a cocktail such as the Round Top Paloma or Lavender & Thyme Lemonade. The Garden’s hearty brunch menu includes everything from migas to berry souffle pancakes. There is also a Garden Shop where one can pick up some supplies or a new plant baby or two.

Weikel’s Bakery

Fruit Kolaches from Weikel’s Bakery make for a great quick breakfast. (Photo by Weikel’s Bakery)

No excursion to Central Texas is complete without indulging in a kolache or two at Weikel’s Bakery. This unique gas station spot is worlds away from the usual connotations gas station food trigger..

With locations around the Round Top area in Carmine, Brenham, La Grange and Leander, Weikel’s Bakery makes for a convenient pit stop breakfast. The Czech bakery has a modern interior but is full of traditional pastries. Weikel’s Fruit & Cream kolaches are locally famous for good reason. Consider them a must-try.