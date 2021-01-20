As Texas’ mecca for antique lovers, shopping aficionados and appreciators of beautiful country scenery, Round Top and the area’s surrounding communities make for a perfect weekend getaway. Whether you’re treasure hunting, touring wineries, or just relaxing, there are many unique places to stay in and around Round Top that are almost destinations to themselves.

These are the Round Top hotels, bed & breakfasts and unique lodging options that you need to know about:

Belle of Round Top

Truly the belle of the ball, this bed & breakfast in a building that dates back to the Victorian era is impossible to miss. The 1880s building boasts ornate double balconies, which conjure up visions of the French Quarter. Situated on an expanse of sprawling greenery, with Bluebonnets that go right up to the front steps in the springtime, this is a picturesque spot in every sense.

Better yet, the Belle of Roundtop sits on the outskirts of Round Top’s city limits, giving you easy access to shops and restaurants.

Flophouze

The modern kitchen and living room of a Flophouze shipping container home is made of recycled materials. (Photo by Flophouze)

Who knew that shipping containers could be so chic? Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel in Round Top apparently understood this all along and is now proving that some of the nicest stays can come in old renovated metal boxes.

Each of Flophouze’s six container homes are decorated differently, but they are all modern, Texas inspired and made with unique recycled materials (think bowling alley floor countertops). All container homes come fully equipped with a living area, small kitchen and a patio.

Flophouze’s property also has a Beachouze and Farmhouze available for booking, which sleep up to eight and 10 people respectively. Both homes are impeccably decorated with modern takes on their timeless themes.

Laughing Hen Silos

A Silo turned into a great getaway (Photo by Laughing Hen Silos).

It doesn’t get much more country chic than staying in a converted silo. Located in La Grange, Laughing Hen Silos’ converted metal circular structures are furnished with local thifted treasures and are full of whimsical charm.

The eclectic rooms are one-of-a-kind. This is a great place to stay if you’re looking for inspiration for your own antique shopping adventures.

Lone Star Glamp Inn

Staying at Lone Star Glamp Inn means “camping” in style.

For the only year-round glamping experience in the United States, there’s no need to travel far. It can be found in Round Top.

Lone Star Gamp Inn is perfect if you want to “camp” but hate mosquitos and sleeping outdoors, which we completely understand. The retro 1950s campground has converted vintage trailers, teepees and a common area decked in Coca-Cola memorabilia.

And best of all, it all happens under a covered air-conditioned roof. This is the kind of camping I can get behind.

Rancho Pillow

The neon main house of Rancho Pillow in Round Top (Photo by Rancho Pillow)

This 20-acre ranch just outside of Round Top makes for a whimsical and colorful getaway. The owner and designer of Rancho Pillow, Sheila Youngblood, has curated a distinct and unique collection that includes Latin American folk art and architectural restorations.

You can camp or stay in one of Rancho Pillow’s teepees and hang out around a fire pit or wade around in the beautiful saltwater pool.

Round Top Inn

The historic Cottage at Round Top Inn sits surrounded by trees. (Photo by Round Top Inn)

This oasis of an inn in the heart of Round Top offers old world country charm mixed with modern amenities. The historical property was once home to Charles Henry Schiege’s Cigar Factory and was restored in 1965 by preservationist Hazel Ledbetter.

Since then, the property has been run by innkeepers who value the inn’s storied history. With a vintage tin-roof farmhouse, a restored cottage and even the old Cigar Factory building, Round Top Inn is as historic as the city that is its namesake.

The Carmine Coop

The Farmhouse at The Carmine Coop (Photo by The Carmine Coop).

With three unique accommodation options, The Carmine Coop makes for an eclectic chic stay out in Carmine. The Farmhouse is a restored 1939 home that sits on two acres of land and boasts charming amenities, including a porch, porch swing and a clawfoot bathtub.

Carmine Coop’s second stay option, The Cottage, is a smaller but just as cute option. The Coop also has a huge porch, porch swing and a queen-size bed. The Airstream, the property’s third lodging option is a renovated 1973 Airstream Ambassador. It even comes with a hammock outside for the ultimate in country relaxation.

The Frenchie

The Farmhouse of The Frenchie in Round Top is welcoming with a bright blue front door. (Photo by Kristin Light Photography)

Within walking distance to Round Top’s downtown and overlooking a green pasture, The Frenchie’s posh accommodations offer a true mixture of country meets chic. The property houses a bright white farmhouse with a deep-set porch, cottage and art studio.

Attention to historical preservation is highly valued at The Frenchie. Even the oldest building on the property, a potting shed, has been converted into a luxurious guest lounge. All of The Frenchie’s lodging choices are decorated in modern and hip furnishings. Yet, they all give a nod to the rich history of the buildings.

The Vintage Round Top

Modern farmhouse style with a central Round Top location best describes The Vintage Round Top.

A Round Top icon, The Vintage includes a shop of curated goods and decorated cottages. The four boutique cottages couldn’t be more centrally located.

All are within walking distance to many of the biggest vendors in Round Top’s antique shows. One can either book the cottages separately or reserve the whole property to be the home base for a big treasure hunting group.

Wander Inn

A thoughtfully decorated space, the Wander Inn pays homage to its Round Top land. (photo courtesy of Wander Inn and the Junk Gypsies)

Owned by the two sisters (Amie and Jolie Sikes) of Junk Gypsy, Wander Inn is a Round Top retreat that aims to deliver the ultimate Antique Show experience. The thoughtfully crafted inn highlights Round Top’s past through historical, thrifted and “junk” decor.

This is also a Round Top inn with some star power. Wander Inn is where the popular HGTV show Junk Gypsies is filmed.

Wellspring Retreat B&B

Wellspring Retreat’s Main House sits up high on beautiful Texas land. (Photo by Wellspring Retreat B&B)

A peaceful retreat in Round Top with walking paths, gardens and a pond, Wellspring Retreat Bed & Breakfast seems made for a relaxing weekend away. With accommodations available in the Main House, Art Studio and Railroad Depot, there are plenty of bright and airy rooms.

Relax after a long day of antiquing by chilling in a rocking chair on the porch. Before heading out in the morning to explore, make sure to partake in Wellspring’s breakfast buffet. It’s more than worth it.