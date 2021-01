If you’re taking a trip to the antiques mecca of Texas, restaurants might not be the first thing that come to mind. But the Round Top area boasts a number of charmingly quaint and surprisingly sophisticated restaurants.

You already know to book your favorite bed and breakfast well in advance of the antiques show, but don’t forget to make brunch and dinner reservations too.

You can find a little of everything in Round Top restaurants. From steakhouses to tasting rooms. From bakeries to sandwich shops. But if you fail to plan ahead during the shows, you might not get your preferred pick of the litter. The hamlets of Carmine, Round Top and Fayetteville swell with hungry antique hunters during show times and the restaurants do, too.

Here are some must-visit Round Top restaurants that span the area:

Carmine

Located at the Village Market in Carmine, just 10 miles west of Brenham, Weikel’s is a great place to pick up some delicious baked goods. The most popular items — including the fruit and cream filled kolaches, pies, muffins, cookies, cakes and strudels — are baked onsite daily at Village Market, a quaint country store and fueling stop.

Weikel’s Bakery pecan pie filled kolaches are worth the stop.

Round Top

Lulu’s Italian

Is there fine dining to be had in rural Texas? Lulu says yes.

The quaint ambience of this white tablecloth dining room is worthy of any major Texas city. Its owned by Houston restaurant power couple (and Round Top residents) Armando and Cinda Palacios. They’re opening a new Lulu’s in Houston’s tony River Oaks neighborhood this summer.

But if you’re in Round Top, you can go to the original now.

With a menu of Italian classics including calamari, a grilled Caesar salad dressed with white anchovies and pasta specialties such as lobster ravioli, Lulu’s delivers the goods. Don’t miss one of the loveliest rack of lamb presentations you’ll ever see.

Reservations are highly suggested — and usually needed during show times.

Lulu’s Italian dressed up with white table cloths and wooden café chairs.

If you’re looking for a hearty meal, Teague’s Tavern fits the bill. From a juicy Tavern burger with bacon jam to a Texas-sized chicken fried steak, Teague’s will fill you up. The tavern is decorated with dangling incandescent lighting that glimmers in the tin ceiling tiles high overhead.

Teague’s Tavern serves refreshing margaritas and cocktails.

While there is also a Garden Co. Marketplace and Cafe located in Schulenburg, this Round Top version serves brunch as well as dinner. It took up residence in Rummel Square in 2017. After a long day of shopping, nobody would blame you for glancing at the Firewater section of the menu first.

Consider trying a Life on the Farm, a drink which blends Don Julio Anejo with a charred pineapple bourbon sauce, fresh pineapple and lime juices.

A special treat in downtown Round Top – Feed & Firewater.

Mandito’s is the Tex-Mex haven of Round Top. It is nicknamed Little Armandos for good reason. This is another restaurant from prolific Round Top and Houston restauranteurs Armando and Cinda Palacios.

With classic dishes and an inviting cantina-style space, you’ll feel right at home as your tastebuds travel South of the border.

Enchilada’s, rice and beans at Mandito’s Tex Mex.

Fayetteville

A Sunday champagne brunch might be just the pick me up one needs after several days of nonstop antique hunting. Plus, nothing washes down an Italian frittata or crème brulée French toast like a flute or two of fine bubbly. And by night with a full dinner menu, the Grand Fayette’s Wine Bar Restaurant is a relaxing retreat.

In the world of Round Top restaurants, the choice is yours. Just remember to save room for dessert. And brunch. And cocktails. And kolaches. And…