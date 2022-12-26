Round Top’s exponential growth has inspired a lodging boom as clever entrepreneurs are seizing the opportunity to serve the tens of thousands of visitors that descend on the area each antiques show season. These cool new hotels are also inspiring more visitors to check out the Texas countryside on random off weekends and special occasions in-between the shows.

The Cotton Pearl Motel is one of two new Round Top lodging options that opened during the fall show. When the Cotton Pearl opens for good this Sunday, January 1, you’ll find anything but the stereotypical 1960s motel.

This latest entry in Round Top’s ever-growing lodging arena — owned by Pete Bell of Cotton Holdings — is a charming country-style compound composed of a two-bedroom main house, The Cottontail and two smaller cottages.

1 7 The living room in the main house at The Cotton Pearl Motel 2 7 The kitchen at the main house at The Cotton Pearl Motel 3 7 Soft place to land: bedroom furnished with luxurious linens and local finds at Cotton Pearl Motel 4 7 Better than your bathroom: stunning renovated bathroom at the Cotton Pearl Motel 5 7 One of two secluded cottages on the Cotton Pearl property 6 7 Cottage bedroom at The Cotton Pearl Motel 7 7 Cottage kitchenette at The Cotton Pearl Motel

Don’t miss the Rabbit Hole, a Victorian-inspired parlor and game room where champagne and an honor bar beckon. Also calling out to visitors? A private pool, pickleball court, firepit and on-site kitchen trailer for chef dinners all devised by creative director Zinat Ahmed.

The Cotton Pearl Motel is located at 404 N. Live Oak St. To book a stay, go to TheCottonPearl.com.

Meanwhile, Truth BBQ baroness Abbie Byrom-Botello (her husband Leonard Botello IV is the pit master and co-owner of the barbecue power) open Hotel Bebe in time for the fall Round Top Antiques + Design Show with Los Angeles hat designer Teressa Foglia and the LoveShackFancy folks hosting a week-long series of events at the newly minted property.

A ranch-style main house and four standalone bungalows are all freshly renovated and decorated by Byrom-Botello’s design firm Haven Studio Design with a mix of local finds and pop art from Gino Vian. A pool and communal firepit offer socializing opportunities in the perfect hangout setting.

1 7 Hotel Bebe’s interiors were created by Truth BBQ’s Abbie Byrom-Botello through her design firm Haven Studio Design 2 7 Pop art by Gino Vian is featured throughout the interiors 3 7 Bathing beauty: top notch renovations are key for drawing guests 4 7 Hotel Bebe bedroom with lounge 5 7 Generously sized bedroom at Hotel Bebe 6 7 Bringing the outdoors in at Hotel Bebe 7 7 Hotel Bebe’s distinct exterior

“The hardest I have ever worked in my life has been bringing this four-bungalow boutique property to life,” Byrom-Botello wrote in an Instagram post. “I am so grateful for the partners, guests and friends that have all supported my dream and vision for this project and all the way to the show launch.”

Hotel Bebe is located directly across Highway 237 from Marburger Farm Antique Show at 2249 S. Texas Highway 237. Stay tuned to Hotel Bebe’s Instagram @HotelBeBeRoundTop for announcements about upcoming onsite events and programming with artists, designers, and food and beverage pop-ups expected. Hotel Bebe also will be opening up spring show reservations in January.

Staying in Round Top just got even cooler.