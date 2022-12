For the past 50 years, Round Top Festival Institute has been gathering the donated estates of its benefactors in “The Great Shed” — a massive three-story storage building in Round Top. This winter, the esteemed music institution is allowing a portion of this vast collection of fine antiques and vintage pieces to be sold off via a fundraising event in partnership with seasonal venue The Arbors.

The Great Shed Show will be held at Festival Hill during Round Top’s Winter Antiques + Design Show from January 19 through January 22. The sale will mark the first time in Festival Hill’s history that pieces of this collection will be offered to the public.

The Great Shed Show will feature special pieces from the shed in addition to pieces from a select few of the Arbors’ best dealers. The show will be open to the public during each day of the Winter Show at the Festival Hill Plaza. Hours will run from 9 am to 6 pm Thursday through Saturday, and 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

1 4 This antique spool bed is one of the many furnishings to be made available at The Great Shed Sale. (Photos by Chris Pierre Bachman) 2 4 Antique Chippendale chest 3 4 Paul McCobb for Winchendon Planner Group Mid-Century Double Dresser 4 4 Antique Arts and Crafts Period Pyrography Carved/Burnt Wood Chest

Light lunch items will be available in the Festival Hill Cafe in the lower Chapel on the Plaza each day during the show. Happy hour also will be held every day from 3 to 6 pm with live music and a cash bar. Both parking and entry will be completely free.

What to Expect at the Great Shed Show

Arbors owner Curtis Ann Davis is heading up the fundraising effort. Over the past year-and-a-half, her team has been unpacking, cleaning and restoring a hand-picked collection of pieces for the sale.

Antique chandeliers, hand carved figural sofas, antique four poster beds, taxidermy, art and vintage pieces from the liquidation of a furniture store that closed in the 1980s are just some of the treasures being unearthed. Davis and team have also found thousands of vinyl record albums, vintage clothing, theatrical costumes and more.

The Herzstein Plaza at Festival Hill Party on the Plaza at Festival Hill

Can’t wait for the sale? A ticketed preview party and silent auction are planned for Wednesday, January 18. “Party on the Plaza” ticket holders will be able to enjoy early shopping and bid on silent and live auction items. Everything begins at 4 pm followed by a cash bar, light bites from Round Top Festival Institute’s talented Chef Link, and music from DJ MrTorian out of Austin. Party on the Plaza tickets are available here.

All proceeds from The Great Shed Show will benefit Round Top Festival Institute.